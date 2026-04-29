Channing Tatum Seems Full Of Regret After Lenny Kravitz's Daughter Gets Engaged

With speculation growing that Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are engaged less than a year into their whirlwind romance, we can't help but wonder how her former fiancé, Channing Tatum, is holding up. Earlier this week, Page Six confirmed the celebrity couple's engagement after "The Batman" star was spotted wearing some massive bling on her left ring finger during an outing with Styles. An insider claimed they are both over the moon and that "no one in their circle is surprised" it all happened so fast. Meanwhile, Channing Tatum, who was previously engaged to Zoë Kravitz, seems to be feeling a bit reflective in light of this shocking development.

Following the big revelation, the "Magic Mike" star hopped on his Instagram Stories to share a cryptic poem by the writer John Roedel. It read: "My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / about who was to blame about how big of a mess I have become / Eventually, they couldn't be in the same room together," per E! News. Aww. "Now my head and heart share custody of me / They blame each other for the state of my life. There's been a lot of yelling — and crying / so, / lately I've been spending a lot of time with my gut / who serves as my unofficial therapist."

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were in a super hot relationship for three years after working together on "Blink Twice." In 2023, Tatum and Kravitz hit an important relationship milestone when she was seen sporting a diamond ring at a Halloween party with him. However, the celebrity couple eventually called things off, going their separate ways in October 2024. "They haven't been on the same page and grew apart," a source told People at the time.