Channing Tatum Seems Full Of Regret After Lenny Kravitz's Daughter Gets Engaged
With speculation growing that Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are engaged less than a year into their whirlwind romance, we can't help but wonder how her former fiancé, Channing Tatum, is holding up. Earlier this week, Page Six confirmed the celebrity couple's engagement after "The Batman" star was spotted wearing some massive bling on her left ring finger during an outing with Styles. An insider claimed they are both over the moon and that "no one in their circle is surprised" it all happened so fast. Meanwhile, Channing Tatum, who was previously engaged to Zoë Kravitz, seems to be feeling a bit reflective in light of this shocking development.
Following the big revelation, the "Magic Mike" star hopped on his Instagram Stories to share a cryptic poem by the writer John Roedel. It read: "My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / about who was to blame about how big of a mess I have become / Eventually, they couldn't be in the same room together," per E! News. Aww. "Now my head and heart share custody of me / They blame each other for the state of my life. There's been a lot of yelling — and crying / so, / lately I've been spending a lot of time with my gut / who serves as my unofficial therapist."
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were in a super hot relationship for three years after working together on "Blink Twice." In 2023, Tatum and Kravitz hit an important relationship milestone when she was seen sporting a diamond ring at a Halloween party with him. However, the celebrity couple eventually called things off, going their separate ways in October 2024. "They haven't been on the same page and grew apart," a source told People at the time.
Channing Tatum was reportedly blindsided by the news
Zoë Kravitz hardly owes him a heads-up, but Channing Tatum is apparently shocked by her big news. "He was surprised when he heard the news, like anyone would be," a source confirmed to Page Six. "But he didn't really think too much about it." They claimed that the "22 Jump Street" star hasn't actually spoken to Kravitz for a while but continues to care for her and wishes her the best. "If Zoë is happy, he's happy for her," the insider noted simply. And anyway, it's not as if Tatum doesn't have a special someone in his life right now. The actor has been dating Aussie model Inka Williams since 2025. As the source pointed out, "Channing has really moved on and is in a great place with Inka. He really cares about her. Things are serious between them and he sees it as something longterm." Perhaps the poem didn't really have anything to do with Kravitz, as plenty of netizens argued, with the insider clarifying, "He's just focused on his own life right now."
Notably, Williams is roughly 20 years younger than the "Foxcatcher" star but is said to be a great match for him despite the massive age difference. News of their romance broke after the two were spotted leaving a pre-Oscars party together in Los Angeles in matching ensembles. An insider dished that things are going well between Williams and Tatum at this point in their relationship. In fact, she's even supportive of him reuniting with Kravitz on a new project. According to the insider who spoke to People, "It shouldn't be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms."