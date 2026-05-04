Stanley Tucci & His Gorgeous Wife Felicity Have A Sizeable Age Gap
ICYMI, Stanley Tucci and his "Devil Wears Prada" co-star Emily Blunt are in-laws thanks to his marriage to her sister — and yes, the celebrity couple has a sizable age gap. Two decades, to be precise. However, unlike some stars who pretend it doesn't mean anything, Stanley has been very upfront about some of his own concerns about it (and it only makes us bigger fans, TBH). The beloved actor first met Felicity Blunt after working with her sister on "The Devil Wears Prada," back in 2006. However, he was happily married to Kate Tucci at the time. And, as the "Supernova" star shared in a 2017 interview with The Guardian, they all even posed together at Emily's wedding to fellow actor John Krasinski.
Heartbreakingly, Kate passed away from breast cancer in 2009, and the actor has spoken at length about the grief he and their kids faced afterwards. Fortunately, Stanley went on to find happiness with Felicity a few years later, and impressively, she was, "willing to take on that challenge." Of course, the "Lovely Bones" star being a grieving dad of three teenagers wasn't the only obstacle the new couple faced. He was also over 20 years older than her, and certainly wasn't of the mind that age was just a number.
Far from it; as Stanley admitted in an interview with BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs," "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life!" That, coupled with the loss of his ex-wife, made Stanley worry things wouldn't work out in the long run. In fact, "I kept trying to break it off." Thankfully, as the actor ultimately learned, "If anybody made things better for us, it's [Felicity]. She's the one."
Stanley has been very candid about the realities of the couple's big age gap
Stanley Tucci may have joked about not wanting to feel old standing next to his much-younger wife, but speaking with The Times of London in 2025, the beloved actor clarified that he wasn't especially bothered by it anymore. Even so, he did acknowledge that there were some devastating realities to their age gap. "I am sad that I won't see her get old and that I won't be able to look after her if she needs looking after," he contended. Tucci elaborated, "I think there's something really beautiful about people aging together. And unless there's some miracle, that can't happen." With that said, the "Devil Wears Prada 2" star proudly noted that he takes his health very seriously, particularly after Stanley Tucci's own cancer journey. The grueling experience was incredibly tough on him, and the actor was especially concerned about Felicity Blunt welcoming their second child together while he was so ill.
Even so, after making it through that harrowing experience, he was more motivated than ever to maintain his good health. The bestselling author works out every day, pointing out, "I'm in much better shape than I was before I got sick. Exercise just improves everything." Likewise, Tucci is also, "More clear-headed than I was before." Looking to the future, the actor argued that he has lots of goals in mind before his golden years come, but luckily, his family has a history of reaching impressive ages. "I'm hoping to live a long time," he enthused. On behalf of the Tucci fandom, we'll second that, and it's great to know that through it all, he has a rock-solid support system in Felicity and their extended family.