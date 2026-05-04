Stanley Tucci & His Gorgeous Wife Felicity Have A Sizeable Age Gap

ICYMI, Stanley Tucci and his "Devil Wears Prada" co-star Emily Blunt are in-laws thanks to his marriage to her sister — and yes, the celebrity couple has a sizable age gap. Two decades, to be precise. However, unlike some stars who pretend it doesn't mean anything, Stanley has been very upfront about some of his own concerns about it (and it only makes us bigger fans, TBH). The beloved actor first met Felicity Blunt after working with her sister on "The Devil Wears Prada," back in 2006. However, he was happily married to Kate Tucci at the time. And, as the "Supernova" star shared in a 2017 interview with The Guardian, they all even posed together at Emily's wedding to fellow actor John Krasinski.

Heartbreakingly, Kate passed away from breast cancer in 2009, and the actor has spoken at length about the grief he and their kids faced afterwards. Fortunately, Stanley went on to find happiness with Felicity a few years later, and impressively, she was, "willing to take on that challenge." Of course, the "Lovely Bones" star being a grieving dad of three teenagers wasn't the only obstacle the new couple faced. He was also over 20 years older than her, and certainly wasn't of the mind that age was just a number.

Far from it; as Stanley admitted in an interview with BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs," "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life!" That, coupled with the loss of his ex-wife, made Stanley worry things wouldn't work out in the long run. In fact, "I kept trying to break it off." Thankfully, as the actor ultimately learned, "If anybody made things better for us, it's [Felicity]. She's the one."