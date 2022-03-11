Emily Blunt Opens Up About Her Beloved Brother-In-Law Stanley Tucci

In the latest issue of "Celebs You Didn't Know Were Related," it looks like "Jungle Cruise" star Emily Blunt is again singing the praises of her former "The Devil Wears Prada" co-star, Stanley Tucci, who recently opened up about his challenging experience with cancer. The "Hunger Games" actor was diagnosed after a physician found a tumor on his tongue in 2017, per ET. As Tucci recounted in his 2021 memoir "Taste: My Life Through Food," the actor underwent radiation and chemotherapy for treatment, which affected his taste buds and his ability to eat (via The New York Times). His experience made him realize how much he loved food, and provided inspiration for his book, as he told People in a March exclusive.

But Tucci is more than just a former co-star to Blunt. When Tucci attended Blunt's 2010 wedding to actor John Krasinski (at George Clooney's villa in Italy, no less), he reconnected with Blunt's sister Felicity, per People, and the sparks flew. The two had met earlier, at the 2006 premiere of "Prada," where Felicity chatted with Tucci and his then-wife, Kate Tucci. (Tragically, Kate died of breast cancer in 2009.) As People noted, Tucci and Felicity began dating in 2010, married in 2012, and went on to have two children together.

Now that Tucci has entered a period of tranquility, it seems that sis-in-law Emily is more than happy to rave about what she loves best about her former castmate.