The Untold Truth Of Clavicular
Clavicular is an influencer who exploded in popularity in mere months, particularly on the streaming platform Kick. He's been the subject of headlines both peculiar and disturbing, as he has admitted to using multiple substances, from testosterone to crystal meth, to alter his face and body in order to become more attractive. Clavicular, his inspirations, and his followers have developed their own insider vocabulary. They are obsessed with "looksmaxxing" (maximizing physical appearance) and their goal is to "ascend" (break away from incel life to achieve sexual attention). They also admire those who "mog" (look more attractive than another man when compared side-by-side).
Before he was Clavicular, he was Braden Peters, a prep-school boy from Hoboken, New Jersey, who turned to body modification as a way to cope with feeling unattractive. Although his public image is dominated by his extreme looksmaxxing content, he has also garnered controversy for his involvement in a car crash and for being arrested in March 2026 on battery charges. In the latest news, he is facing a lawsuit from an 18-year-old influencer who alleged he gave her alcohol and drugs and defrauded her. These are just some of the untold truths of Clavicular.
Clavicular started injecting himself with testosterone when he was 14
Clavicular is far from the first celebrity to drastically change their look after achieving fame, but his obsession with his appearance began when he was young. When asked by an interviewer for "60 Minutes Australia" if anything had happened in his childhood to push him toward taking drugs and altering his body so drastically, Clavicular said he'd long grappled with feeling unattractive and what that would mean for his future success. "I wasn't good-looking growing up," he said. "And this left a lot of opportunities off the table." According to The Atlantic, he began taking testosterone at age 14, ordering the drug online and injecting himself with it. He saw this as a sort of cheat code, a way to reach the finish line without training. "There's no reason for me to go to the gym and work out in any way other than the most efficient one, and that was with anabolic steroids," he told "60 Minutes."
According to The New York Times, Clavicular's parents discovered and threw away the testosterone, but he opened a P.O. box and began having steroids and fat dissolvers delivered there, and they threw their hands up. "They realized that there was kind of nothing that they could do to stop my ascension," he said of his parents backing off. The self-prescribed testosterone regimen hasn't been without consequences, however; according to the Times, Clavicular believes it has left him infertile.
Clavicular was a moderator on a looksmaxxing forum
Clavicular may have brought the term "looksmaxxing" into the popular lexicon in 2025, but websites and forums dedicated to the practice have existed since the 2010s. In particular, the streamer spent a lot of time on Looksmax.org, a message board whose most popular topics include "The Ultimate Guide for Heightmaxxing" and "Possible drug to lighten eye color?" According to a GQ profile detailing his first fashion show, Clavicular posted on Looksmax.org so often (his profile shows over 3,000 posts since joining in 2023) that he became a moderator.
While many of Hollywood's most enduring friendships start through film, TV, or music collaborations, Clavicular ended up meeting real-life friends through the Looksmax forum. "Drago," whose real name is Ioritz Eguileor, told GQ that he and Clavicular bonded because they were among the few forum users who would show their real faces, and they were both doxxed by other users. They began talking every day on Discord. "All of our talking would legitimately be about looksmaxxing and what we'd be doing to ascend," Drago told GQ. He accompanied Clavicular to the fashion show because he now works for the influencer.
Clavicular was expelled from Sacred Heart for steroid possession
In the fall of 2024, Clavicular enrolled at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut for college — but he didn't make it past the first semester, according to The New York Times, which reported that Clavicular returned to his dorm room one day to find campus officers raiding it. Allegedly, users on the Looksmax forum had informed the school that Clavicular possessed illegal steroids. Clavicular seemed to confirm this in an October 2024 post on the forum, writing: "Some forumer doxed me to my uni prompting a raid and confiscation of all my peptides costing me hundreds + getting me expelled. Ill prob never go back."
Clavicular elaborated in an interview, "I got expelled from college after three weeks for steroids because I had probably 80 vials of steroids in my dorm room." Perhaps wanting to join the legion of celebrities who have paid big money to transform their appearance with plastic surgery, the influencer said he went back to work at a restaurant with the goal of making enough money to afford surgery but ended up gaining popularity and income from making TikTok videos. Now, as he told "The Adam Friedland Show" in February 2026, "I would never go back to school. I'm already doing good enough on social media where I can't even think about the word school in a serious context."
Clavicular has gone to extreme lengths for his looks
Along with admitting to taking steroids and undergoing plastic surgery, Clavicular has turned to more drastic measures to improve his appearance. He regularly practices "bonesmashing," or hitting places like his jawline with a hammer to change their shape. In a Kick video, he laughed about how "my mom used to take these away," referring to the hammer in his hand, "when I was growing up, because I was always bonesmashing with a hammer." Although bonesmashing seems to be an obviously dangerous practice, with side effects such as fractures and lesions, Clavicular seems to believe it is key to looksmaxxing. "The idea behind it comes from Wolff's Law, so when you break down a bone, it grows back stronger," he said during an interview. "So you're intentionally creating these traumas, typically on your cheekbones, your chin, and it'll regrow your bones."
Clavicular has also admitted to using meth to maintain a lean figure. In an interview with "The Michael Knowles Show" in 2025, he compared meth favorably to the ADHD medication Adderall, saying it "has a longer half-life ... making it longer-acting. And the reason I also like it to be longer-acting for a lookmaxxing context is [that] stimulants cause appetite suppressants. I'm trying to maintain my leanness, because the leaner you are, the more angular your face." He further copped to using other drugs, such as GLP-1s, but "sometimes that's not enough to suppress my appetite. So, I need to, you know, rely on stimulants," he told Michael Knowles.
Clavicular claims to be apolitical but was spotted partying with controversial figures
Clavicular has emphasized in multiple interviews that, like Taylor Swift or Josh Duhamel, he hates talking politics. He has even indicated that his vote is based entirely on appearances. "I hate politics," he said during a livestream, "So whoever wants to give me the fattest bag, let's be real." On "The Michael Knowles Show," when asked whom he'd vote for in a hypothetical presidential contest between Vice President JD Vance and California Governor Gavin Newsom, Clavicular said, "I'm voting for Gavin Newsom." He explained his reasoning not by bringing up economic or social policies but instead by saying, "JD Vance is subhuman and Gavin Newsom mogs ... [Vance] has got a very short total facial width-to-height ratio. He's obese. Very recessed side profile. Whereas Newsom is like a six-foot-three Chad."
Newsom is a Democrat, but Clavicular has also aligned himself with controversial figures such as infamous "manosphere" influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate. Clavicular is also friendly with right-wing streamers Nick Fuentes and Sneako. In a July 2025 Looksmax forum post, Clavicular talked about meeting Fuentes — who has voiced white nationalist and antisemitic views — for the first time. "Very nice guy and well spoken, we just discussed lookism and some of the hardships of creators being deplatformed constantly," Clavicular wrote. "I told him looksmaxing was a better solution for disenfranchised young men rather than politics."
Clavicular allegedly hit someone with his car on a livestream
In December 2025, Clavicular garnered public outrage when he filmed himself seemingly running over a person with his Tesla Cybertruck. Per TMZ, in a clip of the livestream that Clavicular was filming on the night of the incident, a person climbs onto the hood of his car. A passenger says, "Drive," and the car seems to run over the individual. "Is he dead? Hopefully," someone in the car could be heard saying.
Clavicular didn't appear to be phased by the incident, later posting an AI-generated image on X, formerly Twitter, of a Cybertruck running over a man with the caption, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes." He later claimed he was acting in self-defense. Per AllHipHop, later in the livestream, Clavicular was speaking to a witness. "You saw that?" he said. "Bro, they were surrounding our car. Yeah, exactly, I can't see s**t." He allegedly also claimed that one of the people surrounding his car had a gun. According to the outlet, he was banned from Kick after the incident, but police released him with no charges after questioning.
Clavicular was arrested in February 2026 for drug possession
Clavicular's legal troubles didn't end with the car crash. In February 2026, it was reported that he was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, for using a fake ID to enter a bar and for drug possession. Per AZCentral, Clavicular entered the Casa Amigos bar while underage. Before that, the outlet reported that the influencer was seen walking around Old Town Scottsdale and asking people for Adderall. He was escorted out of the bar by police, a moment that was captured on a livestream. Police found Adderall and Anavar, a steroid, both of which are prescription-only drugs. Although he faced two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge, Maricopa County later dropped the charges.
The day after his arrest, Clavicular took to X to air out his grievances. "Getting a 25 thousand dollar bond and 2 felony charges for being inside of a bar is insane," he wrote. "Straight up political persecution."
Clavicular was arrested a second time in March 2026
Some famous people can't seem to avoid trouble, getting arrested more than once, and Clavicular joined the group when he was arrested again on March 26, 2026, in Florida on battery charges. According to CNN, the streamer and his girlfriend, Violet Lentz, were staying at an Airbnb in early February when Lentz got into a verbal and physical fight with another woman, and Clavicular posted the incident to social media. Officials "determined that Braden Peters instigated the fight and posted it on social media to exploit the two women" and charged him and Lentz with misdemeanor battery charges.
Addressing the arrest after the fact, Clavicular seemed more concerned with the image of his livestream and his own security. "It just goes to show that this s**t isn't scripted, you know, I'm getting arrested, thrown in jail, and we have to end our marathon. It's all real, non-scripted. It's unfortunate we had to end, but we're back and ready to go," he said. "They wouldn't even let me wait inside the jail until my driver got there ... I was like, 'This is a nightmare, I don't have my security with me.'"
Clavicular walked out of '60 Minutes' after a cringey exchange with the interviewer
In April 2026, "60 Minutes Australia" aired an interview with Clavicular. In the nearly hour-long video, Clavicular discussed his drug intake, elaborated on "mogging" and "ascension," and discussed his thoughts on women practicing "hypergamy," or seeking partners of higher status. But the interview ended abruptly when Clavicular was asked about his relationship with Andrew Tate — a man whom celebrities on both sides of the political spectrum claim to hate. "Why do you spend time with people like that?" interviewer Adam Hegarty asked.
"I see you want to make this political," Clavicular replied, before pivoting out of pocket to say, "Too bad I didn't have time to look into anything about potentially, you know, who your wife cheated with. But don't try to go down that line of questioning with me, all right?" After Hegarty stated he isn't married, Clavicular said, "I could teach you about looksmax, and then maybe, you could switch that up. But thanks for the time. Appreciate the interview," before standing up and walking out.
Clavicular appeared to overdose in a livestream
On April 14, 2026, Clavicular was rushed to the hospital after a suspected overdose in Miami. Per People, Clavicular and two other livestreamers were filming themselves at a restaurant in the area and approached a woman. Clavicular allegedly said, "Holy s**t, dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f**king destroyed right now," and continued to state he was "destroyed." One of his acquaintances asked him, "When did you last take blue?" referring to an unknown drug, and if he wanted an "Addy." The livestream then abruptly cut off.
A streamer named Androgenic, who was in the video with Clavicular, later wrote on X that "he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realized the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up, and rushed him to the hospital." According to The New York Times, Clavicular was released from the hospital the next day and had returned to streaming and even attended the opening of a new club in Miami.
After his overdose, Clavicular has contemplated staying sober
For a brief time, the alleged overdose seemed to be a wake-up call for Clavicular. According to The New York Times, his publicist, Mitchell Jackson, stated that he would no longer represent the streamer unless he entered rehab. Jackson said that, in his opinion, Clavicular was an addict, and that he gave his former client an ultimatum out of concern: "I'm doing this as a plea for his health. There is a world of adults begging Braden to take this seriously."
Clavicular took to his livestream to address his followers the next day. Although he said he didn't want to talk about what happened the night of the overdose, he claimed, "I ain't gonna be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever," per TMZ. However, he seemed to struggle to figure out a new path forward, indicating that the substances helped him be more camera-friendly: "I have to figure something else out, either practice mogging sober or find a new form of content."
He elaborated on X that the hospitalization had been "brutal" and repeated his theory that using drugs helped him fit in. "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public," he wrote. "The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."
Clavicular was sued by an influencer for fraud
Clavicular landed in further legal trouble on April 29, 2026, when he was sued by a teenage influencer. According to TMZ, 18-year-old Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who goes by Alorah Ziva online, filed a lawsuit against him alleging battery, fraud, and emotional distress. Mendoza claims she met Clavicular when she was 16 and that he promised to further her career and make her the female face of looksmaxxing. She met him in person in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where he served her alcohol and allegedly had sex with her without her consent.
Months later, Mendoza stated, Clavicular invited her to a livestream, where he injected the fat dissolver Aqualyx into her face despite not being medically cleared to do so. "During the video, Peters stated or suggested that methamphetamine had been added to the injection mixture," the lawsuit read, per People. "After the first injection, Plaintiff appeared drugged on camera. Plaintiff believes that she may have been injected with methamphetamine or another undisclosed substance." Mendoza is seeking more than $50,000 in damages. Clavicular has denied the allegations through his lawyers. "He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself," his attorney Steve Kramer said, according to People.