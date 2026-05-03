The Untold Truth Of Clavicular

Clavicular is far from the first celebrity to drastically change their look after achieving fame, but his obsession with his appearance began when he was young. When asked by an interviewer for "60 Minutes Australia" if anything had happened in his childhood to push him toward taking drugs and altering his body so drastically, Clavicular said he'd long grappled with feeling unattractive and what that would mean for his future success. "I wasn't good-looking growing up," he said. "And this left a lot of opportunities off the table." According to The Atlantic, he began taking testosterone at age 14, ordering the drug online and injecting himself with it. He saw this as a sort of cheat code, a way to reach the finish line without training. "There's no reason for me to go to the gym and work out in any way other than the most efficient one, and that was with anabolic steroids," he told "60 Minutes."

According to The New York Times, Clavicular's parents discovered and threw away the testosterone, but he opened a P.O. box and began having steroids and fat dissolvers delivered there, and they threw their hands up. "They realized that there was kind of nothing that they could do to stop my ascension," he said of his parents backing off. The self-prescribed testosterone regimen hasn't been without consequences, however; according to the Times, Clavicular believes it has left him infertile.