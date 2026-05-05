What Elizabeth Hurley's Exes Have Said About Her

Elizabeth Hurley has been in some very high-profile relationships over the years, and unfortunately, many haven't panned out to be her "happily ever after." Despite that, she's continued to have good things to say about her exes — and that goes both ways.

Of course, we have to kick things off with Hugh Grant, whom Hurley was in a relationship with for 13 years from the late 80s to 2000. Surprisingly, they didn't split after Grant's scandalous arrest for lewd conduct with a sex worker in 1995, but Grant and Hurley did break up five years later. Hurley has since joked that his notoriously grouchy attitude had something to do with it. "He remains my best friend to this day, but ... he used to really annoy me. I mean, I love him. But he's very annoying. ... My friends used to call him Grumpelstiltskin," she shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

As for Grant himself, he told "The Jess Cagle Interview" in 2018 that he saw his and Hurley's post-romantic relationship as being "like brother and sister." "I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding," he mused (via People). Grant has also said that despite not being together as a couple anymore, he still sees his relationship with Hurley as a success. Asked why the relationship hadn't worked out on "WWHL," he said, "It did [work out]. She's still my best friend. ... she's my absolute best friend, number one person I call in a crisis." Notably, he is also Hurley's son's godfather, and Hurley is godmother to one of Grant's five children, too.