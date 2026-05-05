What Elizabeth Hurley's Exes Have Said About Her
Elizabeth Hurley has been in some very high-profile relationships over the years, and unfortunately, many haven't panned out to be her "happily ever after." Despite that, she's continued to have good things to say about her exes — and that goes both ways.
Of course, we have to kick things off with Hugh Grant, whom Hurley was in a relationship with for 13 years from the late 80s to 2000. Surprisingly, they didn't split after Grant's scandalous arrest for lewd conduct with a sex worker in 1995, but Grant and Hurley did break up five years later. Hurley has since joked that his notoriously grouchy attitude had something to do with it. "He remains my best friend to this day, but ... he used to really annoy me. I mean, I love him. But he's very annoying. ... My friends used to call him Grumpelstiltskin," she shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
As for Grant himself, he told "The Jess Cagle Interview" in 2018 that he saw his and Hurley's post-romantic relationship as being "like brother and sister." "I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding," he mused (via People). Grant has also said that despite not being together as a couple anymore, he still sees his relationship with Hurley as a success. Asked why the relationship hadn't worked out on "WWHL," he said, "It did [work out]. She's still my best friend. ... she's my absolute best friend, number one person I call in a crisis." Notably, he is also Hurley's son's godfather, and Hurley is godmother to one of Grant's five children, too.
Shane Warne gushed over his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley
Another ex Elizabeth Hurley stayed friendly with after going their separate ways? The late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, whom she was even engaged to for a time.
Speaking to the Mirror in 2018, Warne gushed, "I was more in love with Elizabeth than I'd realized I could be." He also went on to say of their time together, "My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life." Despite parting ways, Warne revealed that they kept in touch and that their kids did as well. As for what went wrong, though Warne did go on the record as saying the media attention was often hard on them, he shared that their conflicting schedules played a role. He also copped to getting jealous about Elizabeth's relationship with Hugh Grant. "The long periods apart were too difficult. The more you're apart, the more you ask questions. I got jumpy about the time Elizabeth spent with Hugh Grant, for example," he said. Even so, he also told the Mirror she'd never done anything wrong — and gave just about the kindest commendation an ex can bestow on someone. "She showed me what a relationship should mean," he said. Aw!
Outside of Grant and Warne, Elizabeth has had other very high-profile relationships, and even though those exes haven't spoken about her as much, they've stayed friendly after splitting as well. It's also worth noting that even though she endured a very public paternity scandal while she was pregnant with her lookalike son, Damian Hurley (and very openly turned down the offer of child support once Steve Bing was confirmed the father), she and Bing became friendly shortly before he passed away. Elizabeth also shared touching tributes for both Bing and Warne after their respective passings, with nothing but kind words. Talk about a class act.