Side-By-Side Pics Of Anna Nicole Smith & Her Daughter Dannielynn Are Striking

Dannielynn Birkhead's early life was marked by tragedy. From Anna Nicole Smith's wild paternity case over her, to losing her brother and mother as a baby, Dannielynn went through a lot before she could even process any of it. Her father, Larry Birkhead, did his best to remove her from the situation, raising her far from the spotlight in Kentucky. But Smith remained ever present in their lives, through the memories and her belongings, and also through Dannielynn's facial features. When Dannielynn became a young adult, it became evident that she takes after the late bombshell.

Old photos of Smith show how strong a resemblance she shares with her daughter. As the side-by-side pictures from 2004 and 2025 below show, Dannielynn has the same exact smile as Smith. Their face shape is also similar, though Dannielynn's face is a bit rounder. Her eyes and eyebrows are also set like her mother's. Moreover, Dannielynn clearly draws inspiration from her mother's aesthetics whenever she dresses up for formal events, like the Kentucky Derby, which she attends every year with her father. Her hair and makeup are very much Smith-like as well, suggesting she is proud to resemble her mother.

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Larry isn't oblivious to the resemblance, often poking fun at it on social media. In a Father's Day Instagram post in June 2025, he shared a fake tabloid cover featuring the two today that included this quote next to their photo: "For the millionth time, she looks like me! — fumes Larry." He doesn't seem mad that Dannielynn is Smith's double.