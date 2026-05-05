Side-By-Side Pics Of Anna Nicole Smith & Her Daughter Dannielynn Are Striking
Dannielynn Birkhead's early life was marked by tragedy. From Anna Nicole Smith's wild paternity case over her, to losing her brother and mother as a baby, Dannielynn went through a lot before she could even process any of it. Her father, Larry Birkhead, did his best to remove her from the situation, raising her far from the spotlight in Kentucky. But Smith remained ever present in their lives, through the memories and her belongings, and also through Dannielynn's facial features. When Dannielynn became a young adult, it became evident that she takes after the late bombshell.
Old photos of Smith show how strong a resemblance she shares with her daughter. As the side-by-side pictures from 2004 and 2025 below show, Dannielynn has the same exact smile as Smith. Their face shape is also similar, though Dannielynn's face is a bit rounder. Her eyes and eyebrows are also set like her mother's. Moreover, Dannielynn clearly draws inspiration from her mother's aesthetics whenever she dresses up for formal events, like the Kentucky Derby, which she attends every year with her father. Her hair and makeup are very much Smith-like as well, suggesting she is proud to resemble her mother.
Larry isn't oblivious to the resemblance, often poking fun at it on social media. In a Father's Day Instagram post in June 2025, he shared a fake tabloid cover featuring the two today that included this quote next to their photo: "For the millionth time, she looks like me! — fumes Larry." He doesn't seem mad that Dannielynn is Smith's double.
Dannielynn Birkhead takes after Anna Nicole Smith in other ways, too
The truth about Anna Nicole Smith's daughter's life may be opposite from her own, but that doesn't mean the former Playboy model had no influence on Dannielynn Birkhead. The physical traits aren't the only attributes she got from her late mother. Larry Birkhead sees the similarities all the time. For starters, Dannielynn has her mother's big heart. "[She's] generous like her mom," he told People in 2023. This includes being pretty generous with herself. "[Dannielynn] spends a lot of money, she's like her mom in that department," he told Access Hollywood at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.
But Larry doesn't love everything that Dannielynn took after Smith. Her eating habits are chief among them. "She's a picky eater like her mom. Oh, my gosh!" Larry said in the People interview. He has struggled with the eating habits of his daughter, who has basically lived off pasta since toddlerhood. "Her mom was a sauce, a condiment freak. She would just extra, extra, extra, extra everything and load it down. And that's how Dannielynn is," he added.
Larry has Smith's belongings catalogued for his daughter. For now, she wears some of Smith's dresses to the Kentucky Derby. But for the most part, her style is more casual than that of her model mother. What she chooses to do with all that is her business. His priority was to keep Smith's presence alive so their daughter would know her and know she was loved. "Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am," he captioned an Instagram post on her 17th birthday in September 2023.