The Truth About Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Today

Having been only a baby when her mother tragically died in 2007, Dannielynn Birkhead has had to rely on the memories of her immediate family to discover what Anna Nicole Smith was truly like. And 14 years on from her devastating loss, the teenager joined her dad, Larry Birkhead, for a 20/20 special to learn even more.

Indeed, the pair went on an emotional road trip to Mexia, the Texas city where Smith was raised. "You are your mommy," Jo McLemore, a childhood BFF of the Playboy model, told Dannielynn (via People) on their first meeting. "You just look like her." The father/daughter duo also visited the Jim's Krispy Fried Chicken eatery, where Anna Nicole and Jo were colleagues. "One of the memories I have of her is we'd sit here together and stare out the window and just watch traffic go by," the latter remarked. "She was so perfect to me. Perfect face ... and I would tell her, 'You are so, so pretty.'"

Before heading to the Lone Star State, Larry also gave Dannielynn a glimpse into his own life with Anna Nicole, including a snap from his very first date with the tabloid favorite. "This is a Blondie T-shirt. We went on a date. Who's that cool guy?" he quipped to the embarrassed response of, "Please stop, like I already told you, please stop."