The Truth About Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Today
The first few months of Dannielynn Birkhead's life were packed with more high drama than most experience across their entire existence. Just three days after her birth in September 2006, her much older brother Daniel Wayne Smith tragically died from an accidental drug overdose while visiting her in the hospital. Five months on, the family experienced another unimaginable tragedy when mom Anna Nicole Smith — the controversial former Playmate of the Year who rose to infamy after marrying a billionaire 63 years her senior — lost her life in similar circumstances. And that same year, the tot became at the center of a wild legal dispute over her paternity, with celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead eventually ruled as her official biological dad.
Thankfully, Dannielynn's life appears to have been a lot more private in the years that followed. So what is life like for her now that she's entering adulthood? From father-daughter bonding and fashion choices to showbiz aspirations and student achievements, here's a look.
Dannielynn Birkhead continues to maintain a connection with her late mom
Having been only a baby when her mother tragically died in 2007, Dannielynn Birkhead has had to rely on the memories of her immediate family to discover what Anna Nicole Smith was truly like. And 14 years on from her devastating loss, the teenager joined her dad, Larry Birkhead, for a 20/20 special to learn even more.
Indeed, the pair went on an emotional road trip to Mexia, the Texas city where Smith was raised. "You are your mommy," Jo McLemore, a childhood BFF of the Playboy model, told Dannielynn (via People) on their first meeting. "You just look like her." The father/daughter duo also visited the Jim's Krispy Fried Chicken eatery, where Anna Nicole and Jo were colleagues. "One of the memories I have of her is we'd sit here together and stare out the window and just watch traffic go by," the latter remarked. "She was so perfect to me. Perfect face ... and I would tell her, 'You are so, so pretty.'"
Before heading to the Lone Star State, Larry also gave Dannielynn a glimpse into his own life with Anna Nicole, including a snap from his very first date with the tabloid favorite. "This is a Blondie T-shirt. We went on a date. Who's that cool guy?" he quipped to the embarrassed response of, "Please stop, like I already told you, please stop."
She reminds her father of Anna Nicole
Former BFF Jo McLemore isn't the only person instantly reminded of Anna Nicole Smith by her daughter. Larry Birkhead, who's battled several severe health issues over the years, has continually spoken of how the spirit of his late ex-girlfriend lives on in the child they had together, Dannielynn Birkhead. Just take the heartfelt Instagram post he uploaded on the 15th anniversary of her death in 2022.
"Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out," Larry wrote (via People). "Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her mom's smile, beauty, and courage." And while exploring Anna Nicole's past for an emotional father/daughter 20/20 documentary the year previously, he drew further comparisons between the pair.
"She has a big heart like her mom had, I think she could appreciate these things," Larry said before he and Dannielynn sat down to go through some of the former Playmate's belongings, including the bridal gown she wore while getting wed to billionaire J. Howard Marshall II. And her resemblance has often had the entire internet in a tizzy, too.
Dannielynn spends a lot of quality time with her dad
One of the most heartwarming aspects of the oft-tragic Dannielynn Birkhead's relationship with her beloved dad is the amount of quality time they spend together. As regularly shown on Larry Birkhead's Instagram account, the pair always seem to be out and about at various events, including music concerts from two very different '80s superstars.
In 2022, the father and daughter managed to get a photo with none other than Janet Jackson after watching the "Together Again" singer perform at a Cincinnati show. Beforehand, Larry excitedly admitted on Instagram that he and Dannielynn were debating who the biggest stan was before quipping (via People), "It's going to be 'Nasty' outside in the 100 degrees weather, but we are looking forward to it."
It's not known whether such an argument has ever ensued about Duran Duran. But Dannielynn still happily accompanied her father to watch the British pop veterans at another gig later that same year. "I've been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby," Larry captioned a snap (via Today) taken while waiting for the "Rio" band to take to the stage. "Of course we had to get here first, well because I'm old."
She's not a natural driver
Don't expect Dannielynn Birkhead to pursue a career in NASCAR any time soon. Well, not if a father-daughter trip to Disneyland is anything to go by. While enjoying a visit to the theme park in 2024, the then 17-year-old decided to show off her talents behind the wheel on the Autopia ride. And passenger father Larry Birkhead didn't appear to be particularly impressed.
Alongside footage of the ordeal, the latter explained in an Instagram reel that Dannielynn had previously been reluctant to take her driver's test. But now she'd enjoyed a taste of hitting the road, she was now more willing to take — and thanks to her love of Mario Kart, more confident about — the exam. Larry, however, remained unconvinced.
"Despite her claims of a 'riggedy' car, and not being able to find the brake, she said she's 'ready,'" he continued. "I told her when she can pass a quiz at home, then I would take her to get driving lessons because it makes me too nervous. Surely, you parents out there understand that!" However, Larry did acknowledge that the car in question was clearly in need of some power steering fluid.
Dannielynn has paid tribute to her mom in style
In 2023, just as they do every year, Dannielynn Birkhead and her father headed to the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala ahead of the main horse racing event the following day. Only on this occasion, she decided to wear an outfit that honored her late mother.
Complemented by a pair of rhinestone shoes, Dannielynn sported a black tulle blouse and shirt emblazoned with shots from Anna Nicole Smith's memorable campaign for Guess. "She's showing off her fashion sense but at the same time paying tribute to her mom," Larry told People about the striking piece of clothing, which his daughter had saved for a special occasion.
Then at the 2025 Gala, Dannielynn decided to replicate the iconic black halter dress her mom had worn at the Kentucky Derby 21 years earlier. "I can't know my mom, sadly, and this is one of the only reasons and ways I can," she told Access Hollywood. "This is the closest I'll ever be getting to a hug from her, so I've been, like, on and off tears the whole day."
She's a regular at the races
As well as annually attending the Barnstable Brown Gala, Dannielynn Birkhead and her father Larry Birkhead also rock up to the corresponding Kentucky Derby every year, too. "This is our own big event," the latter explained to People in 2023. "Our Met Gala. The one event we go to every year because she's not 'out there' in public."
Of course, as the daughter of one of the most photographed women of the '90s, Dannielynn's fashion choices are often the talk of the town. "The stakes are always high on these outfits," Larry added. "People come to me and ask, 'What is Dannielynn wearing? Are you going to match?' The problem is the dresses keep getting more expensive!"
In a touching father-daughter gesture, Larry has retained every piece of clothing Dannielynn has ever donned for the big horse racing occasion, housing them all in a dedicated bin: "And everything she has of her mom's is cataloged in storage, with photos of the event where she wore it. So someday, she can give them to her kids if she wants to."
She wants to pursue a showbiz career
You might think the way the media chewed up and spat out her mother (Anna Nicole Smith) would have deterred Dannielynn Birkhead from ever pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. But speaking to People in 2025, Larry Birkhead revealed the teenager was now expressing ambitions to follow in her mom's footsteps.
"She's actually interested now ... [in] starting to model and act after all these years of people asking her to do it and saying no," Larry explained. "Now, she's actually maybe wanting to put her foot in the water and say, 'Is this something that I really want to do?'" So how does he personally feel about the prospect of Dannielynn putting herself at the mercy of the showbiz world?
"I have mixed feelings about it, but I want to be supportive," Larry admitted. "It's totally opposite of what I had envisioned. But at the same time, it's my job to be a supportive parent. I don't want to be a stage parent."
Dannielynn is a model student
Although she has plans to embark on a showbiz career, Dannielynn is still knuckling down with her studies. In fact, she's something of a model student, as evidenced by how she made the honor roll in 2023. And as you would expect, dad Larry Birkhead couldn't be prouder.
Larry told his Instagram followers that Dannielynn's achievements were all the more impressive because of the surrounding circumstances. "Dannielynn finished 11th grade and maintained honor roll through some challenging times we had taking care of my Mom before she passed away," he wrote.
But there is one area Larry believed his daughter could improve on: her photography skills. "Nothing like trying to have a serious conversation with your kid and instead you get trolled with the worst pics of you ever taken on their cell phone," he captioned a carousel in which Dannielynn is showing off some unflattering snaps of her dad. "I think I am going to give her a photography class over the Summer," the man who once made a living as a photographer quipped. In 2025, he also revealed she would soon be heading to college, but to retain her privacy, he didn't point out which one.
Dannielynn has set the record straight about her mom
Anna Nicole Smith was such a tabloid sensation that even 17 years after her untimely passing, certain sections of the press were still trying to dig up new details. Understandably, this type of speculation seriously upset her daughter. So much so that alongside her father, Dannielynn Birkhead felt compelled to put the record straight in an official statement.
In an Instagram post uploaded to the account run by the late model's estate, the father-daughter pair wrote (via Hello!), "Several magazine and media outlets are reporting that they have 'solved' the 'mystery' surrounding Anna Nicole's death. These reports use headlines like 'Autopsy Coroner Tells All' and 'The Truth is Finally Coming to Light.' In reality, no new information had been revealed." The statement went on to point out that the coroner who conducted the autopsy of Anna Nicole, Dr. Joshua Perper, had himself died four years previously, and the "new" information being reported on was simply a rehashed and exaggerated version of events already known to the public.
"It is no coincidence that these reports resurface around the anniversary of Anna's passing — a day that is already difficult for those who truly loved her, including her family, close friends, and many devoted fans," Larry and Dannielynn continued before expressing how much heartache these stories cause. The pair stated they were still open to learning more about how Anna Nicole died, but would only ever take notice of credible experts.
Dannielynn still loves playing dress up
Dannielynn Birkhead sure appears to have inherited her mother's ability to make an impression. But while Anna Nicole Smith's sense of style leaned toward the glamorous, her daughter prefers to dress up a little more eccentrically.
Take her 18th birthday celebrations in 2024, for example. Firstly, she headed out to the Japanese live-action movie convention known as Power Morphicon with her dad Larry Birkhead where she cosplayed as no fewer than three of her favorite characters from "Kamen Rider." Soon after, Dannielynn also got to live out her "Beetlejuice" fantasies when she attended a Los Angeles experience tied into the sequel.
The birthday girl sported suitably gothic makeup for the occasion as well as an off-the-shoulder outfit emblazoned with spiderwebs. And as always, dad couldn't be prouder that his little girl was now all grown up. "You are my entire heart," he captioned an emotional Instagram post. "I love you more than I can ever express. May you continue on your journey being 'humble and kind' and spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you."
She's a picky eater
As well as looking the spitting image of her late mom, Dannielynn Birkhead also appears to have inherited several other traits. Indeed, father Larry Birkhead has pointed out how she and Anna Nicole Smith both possess the same generous spirit, the same penchant for spending money, and much to his frustration, the same fussy appetite!
Speaking to People in 2023, Larry revealed that Dannielynn has never eaten a piece of meat in her entire life. Unfortunately, she's also not much of a fan of vegetables, either. "It's been a struggle ever since she was little," the former photographer remarked. "She's a big pasta eater, loves pizza, and things, and we add vitamins and different things to get her well-rounded."
There is one foodstuff, however, that Dannielynn can't get enough of, although it's not exactly a recommended staple of a healthy diet: "She gets a lot of sauce on her pizza. Her mom was a sauce, a condiment freak. She would just extra, extra, extra, extra everything and load it down. And that's how Dannielynn is."
Dannielynn is still protected by her dad
Dannielynn Birkhead might be preparing for life in college. But that doesn't mean her father Larry Birkhead is ready to relinquish his parental role. Speaking to E! News in 2025, he revealed he'll always feel the need to protect his one and only daughter, not only from the press but from so-called buddies and family that may have ulterior motives.
"When she was younger and had friends over, or went out, it was tough figuring out who was genuine," he admitted. "Some had great intentions, but others didn't. Some would say, 'I want to hang out with you because I think I can get on 'Entertainment Tonight,' or 'Can you help my kid model?' or 'We need a vacation but can't afford it.'"
Luckily, Larry, who did allow his daughter a secret but highly monitored social media account, believes everyone in Dannielynn's current inner circle is above board. However, that doesn't stop him from worrying. "It feels like I'm always on security duty, always scanning the room. We've had to make life adjustments. But at the same time, we've had so much support."
She's a Hugh Jackman stan
The year after coming face to face with one of her musical idols, Janet Jackson, Dannielynn Birkhead got the chance to meet one of her Hollywood favorites, too. And luckily for the teenager, the object of her affections, the one and only Hugh Jackman, didn't disappoint.
The daughter of Anna Nicole Smith had just watched the Australian perform his show "From New York, with Love" at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall with dad Larry Birkhead when she decided to join the dozens of fans waiting for another glimpse outside the venue. And her patience paid off when Jackman not only happily did all the meet and greets, but he also told Dannielynn he'd spotted her enthusiastically dancing from the stage during his rendition of "A Million Dreams."
"She was extremely excited and a bit in disbelief, when she got to actually meet him after all," Larry wrote in an Instagram post (via the Daily Mail) about the encounter. "His kindness and awesome performance really does prove that he is in fact, 'The Greatest Showman,'" he added, referring to the musical blockbuster which allowed Jackman to showcase his credentials as a double threat.
She reportedly has a net worth of $4.5 million
Anna Nicole Smith famously led a rags-to-riches life, growing up in relative poverty in the Texas town of Mexia before finding fame and fortune as a Playmate model, actor, and tabloid sensation. Of course, she also briefly became a billionaire's wife following her controversial marriage to J. Howard Marshall II, an oil tycoon more than 60 years her senior. But when he died aged 90, she didn't receive a cent, and a lengthy legal battle with the rest of his family failed to change the situation, either. When she herself passed away at the age of just 39 in 2007, her reported net worth was said to be around $1 million.
So how much of that has gone to daughter Dannielynn? Well, according to Impact Wealth, all of it. And the trust fund set up in her honor, not to mention her increasing media profile, has also reportedly boosted her coffers to the tune of $4.5 million. Not bad for someone who hasn't even started college.
Dannielynn might end up spending much of her impressive bank balance on clothes storage in the future. The New York Post reported that dad Larry Birkhead has forked out a whopping $200,000 in ensuring Anna Nicole's wardrobe remains intact, and he plans to pass on his collection to his daughter at some point, too.