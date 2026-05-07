Photos Of Tina Turner's Final Red Carpet Appearance Are Even More Devastating Now

Tina Turner died on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. The Instagram account for the music veteran, who was widely regarded as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, delivered the tragic news alongside a black and white photo of Turner sporting her classic mullet. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," read the post. Although the "Proud Mary" singer's official cause of death was related to the string of health issues Turner faced during her last stretch of life — including kidney failure and intestinal cancer — she made public appearances until age 79. And her very last public outing is incredibly devastating in hindsight.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

In October 2019, Turner walked the red carpet for the Broadway debut of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," and she seemed over the moon! As you can see, Turner was beaming in a shot, where Oprah Winfrey posed affectionately behind her. Additional photos, published by The Mirror, featured Turner walking arm in arm with her second husband, Erwin Bach, on one side as Winfrey flanked the other. Her signature smile filled the room, suggesting that, though she'd been retired for several years, she still held an appreciation for the public part of her life.

Unfortunately, this would be the last time Turner attended an industry event.