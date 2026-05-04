The Devastating Andre Agassi Quote Brooke Shields Waited Decades To Say
Brooke Shields and her first husband, Andre Agassi, pulled the plug on their marriage in April 1999, two years after they tied the knot. Since then, the actor and tennis pro have traded several barbs back and forth, but it took Shields decades to reveal the heartbreaking comment Agassi once made to her during their marriage. "When I would profess my insecurities to my first husband, he would always say, 'I wish you could see yourself the way I see you,'" she wrote in 2025's "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old" (via People). Unfortunately, he lost major points when posed with the question of whether he'd still love her if she gained weight during pregnancy. According to Shields, Agassi replied, "'I love you too much to let you get big and fat!'"
Given that Shields seemed to be seeking reassurance that he'd stay devoted while she navigated changes with her body, Agassi's deflection obviously didn't land. But that wasn't the only reason she was happy they didn't work out in the long run. The "When Calls The Heart" star, who didn't have children during her first marriage, also claimed Agassi admitted that he'd have used their family against her when they were going through their shocking divorce. "'Be thankful we didn't have children,' he said, 'because I would not have made this easy for you,'" she wrote. Her revelation echoed a near-identical statement she made about Agassi on "Today" in 2014. "And therein lies why I'm not there anymore," she joked (via Us Weekly).
Here's what Agassi said in return.
How Andre Agassi reacted to Brooke Shields' claims
Brooke Shields has endured many tragic experiences throughout her life, but she's never shied away from discussing her most vulnerable moments. This has included the raw accounts of what she claims went on during her marriage to Andre Agassi. For example, she once revealed she wished they'd never been together at all. "It hit me all of a sudden — I knew I had made a mistake," she wrote of their marriage in "There Was A Little Girl," (via NDTV Sports). "For the next two years we saw very little of each other," she continued, adding, "I was working on my show, 'Suddenly Susan,' and he was playing at various tournaments." Shields also claimed that Agassi grew distant as he navigated the ups and downs of his tennis career.
Shields' ex has said plenty about her over the years, and some of it has been unflattering. However, Agassi didn't seem to take umbrage with Shields after she bared her heart about him in her memoir. "I have always wished nothing but the best for her," Agassi shared with Us Weekly in April 2025. Then again, he also implied that he wasn't entirely up to date. "I guess maybe one of the reasons why I don't know much about it is because I don't want to be in a position to necessarily comment on it one way or another, except rooting for her."
Either way, it seems Agassi isn't interested in re-igniting his former feud with Shields.