The Devastating Andre Agassi Quote Brooke Shields Waited Decades To Say

Brooke Shields and her first husband, Andre Agassi, pulled the plug on their marriage in April 1999, two years after they tied the knot. Since then, the actor and tennis pro have traded several barbs back and forth, but it took Shields decades to reveal the heartbreaking comment Agassi once made to her during their marriage. "When I would profess my insecurities to my first husband, he would always say, 'I wish you could see yourself the way I see you,'" she wrote in 2025's "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old" (via People). Unfortunately, he lost major points when posed with the question of whether he'd still love her if she gained weight during pregnancy. According to Shields, Agassi replied, "'I love you too much to let you get big and fat!'"

Given that Shields seemed to be seeking reassurance that he'd stay devoted while she navigated changes with her body, Agassi's deflection obviously didn't land. But that wasn't the only reason she was happy they didn't work out in the long run. The "When Calls The Heart" star, who didn't have children during her first marriage, also claimed Agassi admitted that he'd have used their family against her when they were going through their shocking divorce. "'Be thankful we didn't have children,' he said, 'because I would not have made this easy for you,'" she wrote. Her revelation echoed a near-identical statement she made about Agassi on "Today" in 2014. "And therein lies why I'm not there anymore," she joked (via Us Weekly).

Here's what Agassi said in return.