This 2013 Quote From Andie MacDowell About Her Two Divorces Is Devastating

Andie MacDowell's failed marriages left such an impact on her that they've helped her identify the signs of divorce in other women. The "Four Weddings and a Funeral" star made the surprising revelation while promoting her Hallmark show, "Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove," in an interview with The Washington Post. "I can usually tell when a woman is going through a divorce because they look so gaunt and tired and sad," she said in 2013. "It's just a huge sadness." She continued, "It's horrible. It's like death. You mourn, but the person's still there."

Andie, whose first marriage to Paul Qualley lasted 13 years and produced her three children (including actor Margaret Qualley), implied that her first divorce hit her the hardest. "It's interesting I say 'my divorce' because the second marriage was so fast it just wasn't the same," she said, referencing her three-year marriage to Rhett Hartzog. However, ending any marriage can bring unwanted heartbreak. "And divorce is horrible," she continued, adding, "I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy. I don't think it's anything that's ever completely resolved."

Fortunately, Andie found peace on the other side of her pain.