Could Kaitlan Collins' Rumored 'Queen Bee' Reputation At CNN Be Jealousy?
As a frequent face at important political events and someone who's not afraid to say what she means, Kaitlan Collins is a force to be reckoned with in the world of news. She's built an extensive career as a respected reporter and public figure. But it seems that not everyone has a shining opinion of her.
Collins continues to dominate on CNN, becoming more and more successful. She has her own news program called "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," and she's arguably one of the biggest names in journalism from the network. But with celebrity comes the inevitable speculation that the ego of a superstar like Collins might be growing alongside her career.
There have been swirling rumors of Collins being a "diva" behind the scenes for a while now. But looking deeper at her career, the real truth might be that her critics are so jealous of her success that she can do no right in their eyes. Whether it's her intensity when facing off with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt or her commanding presence on television, there are a few things contributing to her growing diva reputation with her haters — unfair or not.
Kaitlan's lavish lifestyle is turning heads
Although Kaitlan Collins is known to be quite successful, it seems like some people have taken issue with how much money she makes and how she spends it. In 2024, an anonymous source who worked in the TV news industry told the New York Post that Collins is paid $3 million per year by CNN.
Despite the high salary, the same source claimed that her show, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," wasn't doing too well with viewership numbers, and CNN was looking for ways to cut costs. But even with these rumors, her show continued on, and Collins seems to still be making a lot of money from her work with the network.
One of her major purchases that allegedly led to backlash from others at CNN was a "very expensive" Nantucket vacation home in 2025. One source told Page Six, "She just bought some bougie place and CNN people are grossed out that she paid so much," claiming Collins is "overpaid." But another person defended Collins, noting that, along with "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," she is also CNN's chief White House correspondent, pulling double duty on the news network.
The TV journalist is known for stirring things up at the White House
Another aspect of Kaitlan Collins that is frequently under scrutiny is her intensity when reporting at the White House. The CNN reporter often goes toe-to-toe with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and she isn't afraid to create a little tension in the press room. Many fans love this about Collins' character and journalism style, but others don't agree with her forceful nature.
In fact, one of those people is none other than Donald Trump, who has called out Collins many times when she was reporting on his presidency. During his first term, Collins took on some tough topics, asking very direct questions that Trump didn't want to answer. At one point in 2018, a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin led to Collins being banned from a White House event, as the BBC reported.
During various events, Trump has thrown insults at Collins after particularly serious questions. At a 2023 town hall, she asked him about the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago house. In reply, he called her a "nasty person," per The Wall Street Journal. Collins' bitter feud with Trump has only grown since then. In early 2025, she got a rough response after asking why he wasn't following a Supreme Court order saying that he had wrongfully deported people. Instead of answering the question, Trump replied, shown in a video shared on X, "Why don't you just say, 'Isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country?' ... That's why nobody watches you."
Kaitlan's feud with Karoline Leavitt continues to grow
Along with Donald Trump, Kaitlan Collins seems to irritate another White House figure just as much, and that's Karoline Leavitt. The White House press secretary has frequently faced off with Collins at press conferences during Trump's presidency. It's safe to say that the two women aren't fans of each other, and they are known for butting heads. Leavitt often replies to Collins' legitimate questions with snarky responses that contradict the prim press secretary persona she puts on.
During one encounter in March 2025, Collins questioned whether there was evidence to support Trump's claims that former President Joe Biden's pardons during his term were signed with an autopen without him knowing. Taking after Trump, Leavitt avoided answering the question. Instead, she said, "You're a reporter. You should find out." Thus, Collins and Leavitt's bitter feud grew.
The reporter and press secretary's icy relationship has continued to draw attention. While many people respect Collins' tendency to never back down from a question, others might categorize this as diva behavior. After the March incident, one person on X called Collins' "so smug and just one sided," while another said, "Kaitlin is always disrespectful. Her questions are a disgrace." On the other hand, a supporter of Collins complimented her work, writing on X, "She's the kind of thoughtful, intelligent journalist that we need."
Her CNN career has rumored behind-the-scenes drama
Even behind the scenes of her gig at CNN, there are rumors of drama surrounding Kaitlan Collins. Although whether or not they're caused by her persona is unclear. When she hosted "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, a tense incident happened between the two reporters that got quite heated.
According to sources who spoke to the New York Post in 2023, Lemon "screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio." He was reportedly unhappy because she had interrupted him during filming. The whole situation was described as "messy," with an insider saying, "Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible." It wasn't Lemon's first instance of problematic on-set behavior during his career either. Only a few months after The Post's report, Collins got a major promotion. Her own show, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," premiered on CNN. She didn't have to contend with any co-hosts, so no issues, right? Not so much.
After over a year of her show, one of the program's executive producers, Kristin Donnelly, abruptly announced she was quitting, according to Oliver Darcy's Status newsletter. As for her reasoning behind the sudden decision, Donnelly cited "brutal" hours and scheduling, saying that it was "taking a toll" on her. She didn't go into further detail, leaving many fans wondering what exactly went on while she was working on Collins' show.