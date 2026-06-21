Could Kaitlan Collins' Rumored 'Queen Bee' Reputation At CNN Be Jealousy?

As a frequent face at important political events and someone who's not afraid to say what she means, Kaitlan Collins is a force to be reckoned with in the world of news. She's built an extensive career as a respected reporter and public figure. But it seems that not everyone has a shining opinion of her.

Collins continues to dominate on CNN, becoming more and more successful. She has her own news program called "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," and she's arguably one of the biggest names in journalism from the network. But with celebrity comes the inevitable speculation that the ego of a superstar like Collins might be growing alongside her career.

There have been swirling rumors of Collins being a "diva" behind the scenes for a while now. But looking deeper at her career, the real truth might be that her critics are so jealous of her success that she can do no right in their eyes. Whether it's her intensity when facing off with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt or her commanding presence on television, there are a few things contributing to her growing diva reputation with her haters — unfair or not.