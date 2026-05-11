Jack Nicholson's Alleged 1970s Affair Is One Of His Most Scandalous

It's no secret that Jack Nicholson's love life is complicated, but one of his scandalous affairs still had us shocked. That'd be his relationship with his "Five Easy Pieces" co-star Susan Anspach, which led to the birth of his eldest son in 1970. What makes things so scandalous is that he only officially acknowledged the child they shared decades later — and let's just say, his relationship (if it was ever more than a dalliance) with Anspach herself wasn't exactly the stuff of co-parenting dreams.

Jack first spoke about his relationship with Anspach and the possibility of having fathered her son, Caleb Goddard, in a 1984 Rolling Stone interview. However, he certainly didn't paint a picture of a functional family unit. Far from it, asked about the possibility of Goddard being his son, he said of Anspach, "She says that all the time. But because of the way she's been toward me, I've never been allowed a real avenue to find out about it. That's her privacy. She's an avant-garde feminist who — when I met her — was proud of the fact that she already had a child whose father no one knew" (via Internet Archive Wayback Machine). He added, "She didn't mention her second child to me until six or seven years later."

Questions about Goddard, and Jack's relationship with Anspach, started up again in the '90s, after Anspach sent a letter to Vanity Fair asking for a correction of an article in which the magazine said that Jack's lookalike son, Ray Nicholson, was his eldest male child. "Our son, Caleb, is Jack's older son and second oldest child," she wrote, going on to reveal that they even had a relationship. "Because Jack loves Caleb, I'm sure he would want me to have you make this correction," she said. Unfortunately for Anspach, that warmth didn't extend to her.