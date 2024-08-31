This article contains references to addiction.

In Hollywood's pantheon of stars, one name has stood atop the pyramid for decades: Jack Nicholson. Boasting 12 Academy Award nominations and three wins — the most-nominated male actor ever — Nicholson traditionally sat front-row center at the annual award show, flashing his devilish grin while shielding his eyes behind his trademark sunglasses. His performances have become the stuff of Hollywood legend: his breakthrough as a philosophizing alcoholic attorney in "Easy Rider;" rebellious, anti-authoritarian psychiatric patient McMurphy in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest;" hard-boiled private investigator Jake Gittes in "Chinatown;" maniacal supervillain the Joker in Tim Burton's "Batman;" and so many more.

Seemingly retired, his storied acting career appears to have ended; Nicholson, who turned 87 in 2024, hasn't appeared onscreen since the 2010 rom-com "How Do You Know." Since then, he's become a reclusive figure, rarely seen out in public for years until re-emerging in 2023 to take his familiar courtside seat to watch his beloved L.A. Lakers play.

An elusive figure in recent years, his impeccable Hollywood resume has occasionally been overshadowed by controversies in his personal life. To find out more about that side of his life, read on for a deep dive into the shady side of Jack Nicholson.