The Stunning Transformation Of Adam From The Goldbergs

As well as spending his childhood acting in home videos, unlikely to have been screened outside his family home, Sean Giambrone also decided to showcase his talents to a wider audience. In fact, it was while performing at his elementary school in the Illinois city of Park Ridge that the star realized what he wanted to do for a living.

"I did this variety show where I had to do some acting, and I just loved it," Giambrone explained to Smashing Interviews magazine in 2016. "I liked being on stage and all that. It was sort of a random milestone where you say, 'Hey, let's try this acting thing!'" In fact, the youngster was such a natural showman that he even managed to become something of an influencer while delivering an eighth-grade book report.

"He showed up to school to deliver his book talk and was in costume and had props, and the kids were just mesmerized," Melissa Walters, Giambrone's language arts teacher told The Providence Journal. "Here was something that could have been just a dull what-I-did-on-my-summer-vacation report, but he really took that opportunity to bring the book to life. I remember, a few weeks later, spotting the book on the desks of some other students and they said, 'Sean gave such a great book talk that I couldn't wait to read it.'"