Inside The Unique Inner Circle Of Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley has led a fascinating life and been in the public eye longer than many of our best-known celebs have even been alive, so it stands to reason that her inner circle is eclectic. However, it seems as though her preference when it comes to close friends is for those who've been there since the start.

Okay, so one member of Priscilla's inner circle might not come as a surprise — that'd be Elvis Presley's manager, Jerry Schilling. Sure enough, though, Schilling shared in his memoir, "Me and a Guy Named Elvis: My Lifelong Friendship with Elvis Presley," that the King of Rock 'n Roll had initially tried to prevent him from getting too familiar with Priscilla. "In the early days at Graceland our relationship was a distant one. It had to be, because Elvis didn't really want the guys to be close friends with Priscilla, especially not a younger, single guy like me. He didn't want her to be considered one of the guys — she was to be respected as the lady of the house," Schilling wrote. The manager also recounted a time he'd bumped into Priscilla while she and Elvis were having a fight and made the mistake of asking if she was alright. Priscilla had told Elvis Schilling was one of the few people who cared to ask, prompting a reprimand from the singer to his team more generally, warning them not to interfere.

Despite the initial distance, over time Priscilla and Schilling did become close, and he even drove her and Elvis to the hospital when they welcomed their only daughter Lisa Marie Presley. And, of their bond in the decades after Elvis' passing, Schilling wrote, "Priscilla Presley is one of my dearest friends today." The friends often attend together, from the Met Gala to the premiere of the 2022 "Elvis" biopic.