Why Owen Wilson Has Never Married

Owen Wilson may act like a family man in his blockbuster movies, but he is accused of being anything but. The "Marry Me" actor has three children from three different women. In January 2011, he had his first child with then-girlfriend Jade Duell, a son named Robert Ford Wilson. In January 2014, he had another son named Finn Lindqvist Wilson with fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist. Then, in October 2018, he had his first and only daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson, with Varunie Vongsvirates, whom he casually dated for 5 years. Despite being a father of three, Wilson never married any of the mothers of his children.

While he has met and bonded with his two sons on many occasions, Wilson reportedly refuses to meet his only daughter and youngest child. Vongsvirates claims she tried to get the actor to be an active participant in their daughter's life, but he is not involved in their lives and has never even met their daughter. "He helps financially but it's never been about that," Vongsvirates told the Daily Mail in 2019. "Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter."

Another source revealed that Wilson did not contact Vongsvirates even after finding out about her pregnancy, and he demanded a paternity test to prove he was the father despite Lyla looking a lot like him. "He even checked the no visitation box in court in June," the source told Us Weekly in 2018. "He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her." Given the shady side of Wilson, perhaps he has not married simply because he is not marriage material.