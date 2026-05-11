Why Owen Wilson Has Never Married
Owen Wilson may act like a family man in his blockbuster movies, but he is accused of being anything but. The "Marry Me" actor has three children from three different women. In January 2011, he had his first child with then-girlfriend Jade Duell, a son named Robert Ford Wilson. In January 2014, he had another son named Finn Lindqvist Wilson with fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist. Then, in October 2018, he had his first and only daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson, with Varunie Vongsvirates, whom he casually dated for 5 years. Despite being a father of three, Wilson never married any of the mothers of his children.
While he has met and bonded with his two sons on many occasions, Wilson reportedly refuses to meet his only daughter and youngest child. Vongsvirates claims she tried to get the actor to be an active participant in their daughter's life, but he is not involved in their lives and has never even met their daughter. "He helps financially but it's never been about that," Vongsvirates told the Daily Mail in 2019. "Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter."
Another source revealed that Wilson did not contact Vongsvirates even after finding out about her pregnancy, and he demanded a paternity test to prove he was the father despite Lyla looking a lot like him. "He even checked the no visitation box in court in June," the source told Us Weekly in 2018. "He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her." Given the shady side of Wilson, perhaps he has not married simply because he is not marriage material.
Owen Wilson is still open to love despite his past
Owen Wilson has never been married, but that does not mean he never will be. Given his troubled history with dating, it is not surprising that the "Wedding Crashers" star has never had a wedding of his own. Not only did he not marry the three mothers of his children, but he had many high-profile relationships publicly fail. His exes include big names like singer Sheryl Crow and actor Kate Hudson. Wilson also briefly dated Sonja Morgan from "The Real Housewives of New York" before their short-lived romance fizzled out. He was ultimately unable to make these relationships last, just like his failed relationships with the women he had children with.
Out of all of Wilson's ex-girlfriends, insiders close to the "Loki" star claim that Hudson was the one who actually got away. "They had split in May and she started dating Dax Shepard just three months later. He was distraught," an insider told OK! USA in 2021. "He thought Kate was the ideal partner, and friends say she's the only woman he ever really loved. She broke his heart and it took him a long time to get over it." Following the breakup, he went through a difficult period of isolation and depression. "Things were bad. Owen is a really sensitive guy, and he falls in love quickly," the source stated.
While things did not work out between Wilson and his "You, Me and Dupree" costar, he reportedly still has his heart open to love, and potentially even marriage. "Owen would like another chance at romance — one that would go the distance — and he's hopeful the right woman will come along," the insider elaborated to OK!. "But until she does, he's totally content being a single dad."