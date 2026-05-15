Tina Fey's Oldest Daughter Alice Is All Grown Up And Is Her Mini-Me

Tina Fey and her husband, Jeff Richmond, have two daughters: Alice Richmond and Penelope Richmond. And while both girls resemble their hilarious mother, Fey's oldest daughter, Alice, is her famous parent's twin. As you can see in the photo above, Alice, who was born on September 10, 2005, and Fey have the same complexion, bone structure, and distinctive brunette locks. In fact, the only noticeable difference between them appears to be Alice's eye color. While Fey's striking eyes are brown, Alice's appear to be blue — like her father's. But everything else is Fey!

Alice even seems to have inherited Fey's funny genes. According to the lauded comedy writer/actor, who's best known for "Mean Girls," "Saturday Night Live," and "30 Rock," Alice is also experimenting with the medium. "I mean, at the college level," she clarified to writer Damian Holbrook at HISTORYTalks in April 2026 (via People). "We'll see how it all shakes out." Fey, however, did note that they pull inspiration from different backgrounds. "We had to come up such a different path — who knows?" she continued.

That would be an understatement. While Fey's big break didn't come until well into her adulthood, Alice has been a pro for years. Back in 2012, she was featured in a Season 7 episode of "30 Rock," playing none other than a mini version of Fey's character. And although Alice did an amazing job, she hasn't done scripted work since. Now we know she prefers to be behind the camera. Either way, Fey, who has excelled in both fields, is obviously the perfect person to guide her. Well, at least you'd think!