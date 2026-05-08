Savannah Guthrie Has A Teary Moment On Today One Day After Mysterious Early Exit

Obviously, it's Savannah Guthrie's prerogative not to announce publicly why she left the May 6 broadcast of "Today" early, and perhaps it really was just a regular old doctor's appointment, or something similar. But still, fans are concerned. "So sad. Must be impossible to concentrate & Mother's Day weekend is here, so tragic, I cannot imagine! Bless her & her family," wrote one user in a YouTube comment. Another was more hopeful, musing, "Maybe she got some urgent news about her mom. I wish her well!!" Unfortunately, not everyone was kind, and some netizens even reiterated that they thought certain details about Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping weren't adding up.

Some even accused Savannah of leaving early to reignite attention on the case. To be fair, even if that was the case, we wouldn't blame the "Today" co-host for doing everything in her power to bring her mom home. One prevalent criticism centered on how the show was addressing the situation. Just a month prior to Savannah's early departure, Page Six revealed that her colleagues had been specifically told not to bring it up. "It was supposed to be business as usual. [Producers] said to act totally normal," a source disclosed. They added, "'Move forward' is the vibe."

After all, as the insider pointed out, "It's been a hard year and a draining time." That was likely primarily for Savannah's benefit, as there's a very good chance her feelings (and the fact that Nancy was still yet to be found) were still too raw for her to be able to speak about it. Whatever the case may be, our hearts go out to Savannah and her family — and we hope Jenna Bush Hager sharing her kindergarten picture brought some happiness in an unimaginably dark time.