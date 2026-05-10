Few things in nature capture the imagination like the emergence of new life, but for the mothers who carry and give birth to children, it exacts a heavy toll, physically and emotionally. Difficult in the best of times, pregnancy poses additional challenges when women must balance their medical and nutritional needs — and those of their unborn children — with the demands of their jobs. There's an added dimension, too, for women in entertainment.

In an industry where image is everything, and physicality is baked into the process, the women who act and perform while pregnant must be camera-ready at all times, bodies in transformation and all. Still, some of show business' biggest stars have managed to keep working without the audience catching on to their situations. And others have taken things a step further, successfully hiding pregnancies from their on-set co-workers.

From Ellen Pompeo's pregnancy being spun by writers into an organ donation storyline on a show to Bryce Dallas Howard doing stunts while totally unaware of her own pregnancy, here are the celebs you didn't know were pregnant while filming.