Strange Things About Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost's Marriage

It's easy to see why the more cynical among pop culture's cognoscenti would question what A-list thespian Scarlett Johansson and former "Saturday Night Live" co-head writer Colin Jost would see in each other. She's been in over 60 movies, many of them box office smashes. He's had supporting roles in only a handful. She's regarded by some media wags as "the most beautiful woman on the planet." He's claimed to have "A Very Punchable Face," a declaration that doubled as the title of his 2020 memoir. She's made a killing as Marvel character Black Widow. He's frequently jokingly shamed on "Weekend Update" for his whiteness.

Weigh all the pros and cons you want, but these two seemingly polar opposites have made it work so far, enjoying three years of marriage that's also produced a son, at the time of this writing. Johansson's marriage to Jost has already lasted longer than previous unions with Ryan Reynolds and French scribe Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter. "I don't profess to know anything about marriage that anybody else doesn't know, or how to make it right," she once remarked to Glamour, years before Jost was even a tiny blip on her romantic radar.

While Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost doggedly keep their private lives under wraps, the press and social media users alike still comment on the pairing, not likely realizing that it's the oddities about them providing some of the glue to keep their relationship intact. Dig a little deeper, and you'll find a slew of things about the twosome that come across as unusual.