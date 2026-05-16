Rumored Good Morning America Star Feuds You Didn't Know About
In November 2025, "Good Morning America" celebrated 50 years on the air, which means that its set has also seen decades of drama that the viewers at home have not. First launched in 1975 as a reboot to the ratings disaster that was ABC's "A.M. America," the network's all-new morning show hit the ground running and proved to be a smashing success. By 1980, "Good Morning America" was even giving NBC's "Today" a run for its money. "We are totally beating and outbooking 'Today' on news guests and celebrities," a rep for "Good Morning America" boasted to The Washington Post that year.
Alas, it's rumored that when "Good Morning America" is not duking it out with NBC's "Today" show for ratings, its on-air talent is feuding with each other. "We can give you a few more plot lines," co-host Amy Robach famously joked to actor Reese Witherspoon while discussing all of the workplace drama on Apple TV's "The Morning Show." Hmm ... was that Robach's way of subtly hinting there were many behind-the-scenes feuds the viewers didn't know about? Perhaps art really does imitate life? Let's get into it!
Are Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee fighting over Robin Roberts?
The girls are fighting. In November 2025, celeb gossip columnist for Star, Rob Shuter, reported that "Good Morning America" Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and co-anchor Lara Spencer were feuding behind the scenes. "Both women are strong-willed," an insider told Shuter. "And when they think someone's stepping in their lane, they get territorial." But what exactly were they getting territorial over? Fellow "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts, of course. "Everyone wants to be Robin's favorite," another source close to the situation said. But that's not all. One insider claimed the dueling divas were also duking it out over "story ownership." The source added, "There's only so much spotlight."
Prior to that, however, both Zee and Spencer appeared to get along swimmingly. In fact, when Zee participated in the #NoNewClothes Challenge, Spencer even loaned her a dress to wear on-air à la sisterhood of the traveling dress. "When one of us at GMA doesn't wear something anymore we always offer it to the other women on the team. I didn't love the fit of this dress on me any longer so I offered it to @ginger_zee and WOW!! IT LOOKS FAB," Spencer posted on Instagram along with two photos featuring Spencer and Zee, of course, modeling the dress.
George Stephanopoulos vs. Robin Roberts?!
It's rumored, however, that there is one person on "Good Morning America" who is decidedly not vying for Robin Roberts' attention: George Stephanopoulos. In March 2025, Breaker Media reported (via The U.S. Sun) that Stephanopoulos and Roberts' relationship was so tense that Stephanopoulos wouldn't so much as look in Roberts direction once the cameras stopped rolling. "The chill between colleagues — on and off camera — is best summed up by the fact that George Stephanopoulos stares down at his phone on the set of GMA and plays chess instead of talking to, or even looking at, his co-host Robin Roberts," the news outlet claimed. Checkmate!
Meanwhile, it appears that both ABC and Stephanopoulos have tried to put the kibosh on this rumor. "This is unfounded, ridiculous gossip designed to get clicks and nothing more," a spokesperson for the broadcasting company told The U.S. Sun about the rumored off-air feud. Then, in November 2025, while celebrating 50 years of "Good Morning America," Stephanopoulos insisted that they were "family" and shared a close bond. "I can't tell you how many times a week we end up saying just as we're coming back on the air, 'You don't want to know what we were talking about during the commercial.' It's an easy relationship, a trusting relationship," he told People.
It's rumored that George Stephanopoulos is jealous of David Muir
It appears, however, when it comes to workplace feud rumors, this is not George Stephanopoulos' first rodeo. It's long been rumored that he's no fan of David Muir, either, and perhaps even jealous of him. As reported by CNN, the pair have practically been at odds since 2014, when Muir took over Diane Sawyer's position on ABC's "World News Tonight," a position that Stephanopoulos had his eye on. It was rumored that at one point, Stephanopoulos even threatened to quit over Muir.
Alas, in April 2025, The New York Sun reported that tensions boiled all the way over when Muir was named on the Time100 Most Influential People list in 2025. Stephanopoulos did, however, muster up a stiff "Congratulations to David and all the nominees," when Robin Roberts brought it up on air. Meanwhile, ABC continued to deny that there was any bad blood between the ABC colleagues. "This is a tired narrative. Everyone at ABC News is proud of David's recognition,' an ABC spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Mail.
It appears there's no love lost between Amy Robach and Lara Spencer
Long before a married Amy Robach left "Good Morning America" after being caught canoodling with her also then-married colleague, TJ Holmes, it was rumored that she and Lara Spencer were seriously butting heads. "Among the gripes Amy has with Lara is that she shamelessly flirts with the male staff and guests. It's cringe-worthy, according to Amy, and she hates to see it," a source told Radar in April 2014. "With Michael Strahan about to join the show, Amy is preparing for even more of an ick factor," the source added. "Lara is a married woman, and it's just unprofessional in Amy's opinion." (Oh, how that one didn't age well for Robach.) Sadly, the source also claimed that Robach felt as if Spencer hadn't truly been there for her after her breast cancer diagnosis.
To make matters worse, a source told Us Weekly that the minute Robach's salacious scandal with Holmes surfaced, Spencer pounced. "The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show," the source revealed. "It's not a delayed reaction — something happened and [people close to] Amy are blaming Lara." Alas, another source close to Spencer was adamant that she had zero to do with Robach getting the boot. "Lara doesn't have the power or influence to remove Amy or T.J. off air in any way. The decision was made by ABC bosses to calm internal and external distraction the situation has caused." The world may never know.