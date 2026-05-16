Rumored Good Morning America Star Feuds You Didn't Know About

In November 2025, "Good Morning America" celebrated 50 years on the air, which means that its set has also seen decades of drama that the viewers at home have not. First launched in 1975 as a reboot to the ratings disaster that was ABC's "A.M. America," the network's all-new morning show hit the ground running and proved to be a smashing success. By 1980, "Good Morning America" was even giving NBC's "Today" a run for its money. "We are totally beating and outbooking 'Today' on news guests and celebrities," a rep for "Good Morning America" boasted to The Washington Post that year.

Alas, it's rumored that when "Good Morning America" is not duking it out with NBC's "Today" show for ratings, its on-air talent is feuding with each other. "We can give you a few more plot lines," co-host Amy Robach famously joked to actor Reese Witherspoon while discussing all of the workplace drama on Apple TV's "The Morning Show." Hmm ... was that Robach's way of subtly hinting there were many behind-the-scenes feuds the viewers didn't know about? Perhaps art really does imitate life? Let's get into it!