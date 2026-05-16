The Damaging Rumors That Put Julia Roberts' Marriage To The Test

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have been going strong for decades, but their marriage certainly hasn't been perfect in all aspects. From the get-go, things were complicated; they met while both were in relationships with other people (Roberts was dating Benjamin Bratt, while Moder was married) and were accused of sneaking around behind their partners' backs. Roberts admits she may have developed some feelings for Moder but denied there was an overlap. "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him," the actor said in a 2003 interview for O, The Oprah Magazine. Fast forward years later, and they still haven't fully escaped rumors about their relationship.

Roberts and Moder faced speculation of marital woes after sources claimed that Moder often feels overshadowed in their marriage. "Danny was always of the belief that Julia [still] put her career ahead of his and he resented it," a source told Life & Style in 2023 (via Yahoo!). Another insider claimed they had slowly drifted apart and were possibly contemplating a divorce, saying, "Friends fear that after years of ups and downs, this is finally the end. It feels like they just gave up."

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar in 2021, Roberts admitted that she's not completely immune to these damaging rumors. "It can still hurt my feelings, because I'm so proud of my marriage," she said, noting that she and Moder had just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. On the other hand, she finds it amusing how tabloids are able to come up with such nonsense. "What I like is when they write, 'the $150 million divorce,' and then a week later a different tabloid says, 'the $275 million divorce,'" said Roberts. "I'm like, 'Well, somebody got a paycheck in the last week. This is getting good.'"