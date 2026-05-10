Why The Sudden Panic Over Ryan Seacrest's Transformation Is Totally Off Base

Fans of "Wheel of Fortune" host and well-known TV personality Ryan Seacrest have voiced some concerns about the star's health after seeing recent Instagram photos, but the worry might be a bit unfounded. The longtime TV host posted some photos from the UCLA Health Jonsson Cancer Center's special Taste for a Cure charity event in May 2026, saying he was "honored to have hosted for the third time."

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Although there were plenty of people cheering Seacrest on in the comments, there were also many who called out his appearance, claiming he looked "sickly" and was getting too thin. One fan wrote, "Love you Ryan but please gain some weight back." Another said, "Ryan, your fans are worried about your appearance. You have lost your spark with the extensive weight loss." But there were also a lot of people complimenting Seacrest, such as those who wrote, "You look fabulous as always," and "You look fantastic and so fit." While the fan response to Seacrest's current appearance is decidedly mixed, the comments expressing concern seem louder these days, with people bringing up rumors of plastic surgery and specifically highlighting Seacrest's extra sharp cheekbones. But are these worries from fans with or without merit?

Despite the ongoing conversation about the "American Idol" star's change in appearance, it's possible there's no reason to worry, at least according to Seacrest. The Hollywood star has been very open about his health journey, and as he revealed in an Entertainment Tonight interview, he's doing everything he can to fight aging and "to make myself feel 29 again."