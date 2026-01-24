4 Rumors About Ryan Seacrest We Can't Ignore
It's no secret that Ryan Seacrest is booked and busy, but he seems to like it that way. And while there may be gigs that he's said "no" to, he has plenty of plates spinning at any given moment in time. Unfortunately for him, the rumor mill also works overtime.
Seacrest is quite literally America's emcee — and it really seems like the guy is everywhere. Not only has he perfected his on-air talent as a radio personality with his very own show on KIIS-FM, but he's also taken on a variety of hosting jobs. As if that's not enough, Seacrest co-hosted "Live!" alongside Kelly Ripa for a few years, and he still finds time to interview the biggest names in Hollywood during various red carpet events throughout the year.
Seacrest got his start in radio, but he didn't become a household name until he inked a deal to host "American Idol." From there, his career just sort of blew up. Of course, with that level of fame, there are bound to be rumors floating around, and Seacrest's life has been filled with plenty. He's notoriously private, especially when it comes to his personal life, which only helps fuel the gossip. Some of the chatter surrounding Seacrest's life simply can't be ignored, so we're taking a look at some of the biggest rumors that have haunted Seacrest for years.
There have been rumors about Ryan Seacrest's weight
Ryan Seacrest has long been known for his disciplined lifestyle, but as he's gotten older, the TV and radio host has made his overall health an even bigger priority. From consistent workouts to his well-balanced diet and a focus on muscle recovery, Seacrest has been fully committed to feeling his best — especially as he approached a major milestone in his life. Ahead of his 50th birthday, Seacrest spoke openly about taking his wellness routine to the next level, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'm doing everything I can to make myself feel like I'm not 50." That dedication has been on full display on social media, as the "Wheel of Fortune" host frequently shares pictures of himself at the gym, lifting weights, or just flexing his muscles. While many appreciate his discipline and motivation, there are some fans who have become concerned, and some even say that he's too thin — cue the Ozempic rumors!
In June 2025, Seacrest shared some photos of himself on Instagram and was met with unexpected reactions. While he apparently feels good and is doing what is best for him and his body, many fans told him that he was looking a bit too "frail."
Rumors about Ryan Seacrest's health have grown
Ryan Seacrest's weight loss aside, there have been plenty of rumors that he's suffering from sheer exhaustion. Back in 2020, long before Seacrest's drastic transformation, he sent fans into a spiral of worry after he said some incoherent things while hosting "American Idol." Social media quickly filled up with people wondering if the host had suffered a stroke or another medical emergency, causing his rep to speak out. "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," his rep told People magazine in a statement at the time. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," the rep added.
When Seacrest returned to his morning talk show with Kelly Ripa, he took a moment to address the concerns himself. "Also all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock, so I got a day off to relax and here we are once again," he said (via Today), seemingly making light of the situation. Worries about Seacrest's health have popped up from time to time, including in November 2025, when a source told Radar that Seacrest had been "running on empty and seems exhausted all the time."
Rumors about him leaving Wheel of Fortune have been plentiful
In September 2024, Ryan Seacrest made his debut on "Wheel of Fortune," taking over for the legendary Pat Sajak, who retired after 41 years. However, rumors that Seacrest made a huge mistake by taking on the job started popping up straight away. "Ryan is seriously feeling the pressure and wondering if there's just no winning this fight," a source told Radar in October 2024, adding, "Everything he tries on the show seems to spark an outcry, and he's already fed up with the fan backlash."
By December 2024, the chatter hadn't died down. The U.S. Sun put out a report that Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, was going to take on the hosting role because Seacrest's future on the show wasn't exactly clear. "Sony loves the ratings and wants to negotiate a much longer contract for Ryan, but right now they have to have contingency plans in place in case Ryan simply decides to move on," a source told the outlet.
These rumors about Seacrest are particularly interesting given the fact that Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra previously told The New York Times that Seacrest's contract to host the show runs through the early 2030s.
Seacrest's appearance has sparked plastic surgery rumors
In addition to people being worried about Ryan Seacrest losing too much weight or having health issues, there are also rumors that he's undergone plastic surgery, particularly on his face. In October 2025, for example, a Reddit thread was started by someone who wondered what was going on with Seacrest's appearance, as his features seemed to have changed. "Looks like buccal fat surgery?" one Redditor suggested. "Yeah, his cheek bones are super pronounced," another Reddit user wrote, suggesting the radio personality has had "too much plastic surgery."
This certainly isn't the only time that Seacrest's face has sparked plastic surgery rumors, either. Ahead of his appearance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on December 31, 2025, Seacrest had fans talking about his changing face once more. They continued trying to figure out what Seacrest may have done to change his appearance, with some wondering if the loss of his dad in October 2025 had an effect on his overall well-being. "Didn't he have a death in his family?" someone commented on a YouTube video of Seacrest's appearance on "Good Morning America' ahead of his New Year's Eve hosting duties. Ultimately, however, the plastic surgery rumors were still very much alive.