Inside The Secret On-Set Feud That Tested Lucille Ball On I Love Lucy

"I Love Lucy" may have had viewers in hysterics throughout its six-season run, but that's not to say everything was always a riot behind the scenes. Granted, we guess that depends on what you think of when you hear the word "riot," because one testy moment came down to a power struggle between Lucille Ball and one of the show's directors, William Asher.

Diehard fans of "I Love Lucy" may know that Asher was only brought in as a director for the sitcom in its second season. Naturally, there are always growing pains when a new face is brought in to an established team, and the show's set was no exception. However, speaking to American Masters in 1999, Asher shared that the first show of the season had gone very well. Ahead of the second episode being filmed, though, Ball began giving directions behind the scenes — without telling Asher. "I get everybody together for [a] run-through ... and they were doing different things, which I couldn't understand. And I asked them about it. They didn't know what to say. ... Finally Lucy said, 'Well, I gave some suggestions,'" Asher recalled. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't impressed by what he saw as an overstep. "I said, 'Lucy ... there can only be one director on the set. And if you want to direct it, you direct it, but then why pay me? Pay yourself," he said.

Unfortunately, that didn't go down particularly well with the show's star, and Asher shared, "She broke into tears and ran off the stage." Cue some serious stress from Asher, who feared he'd ruined his chances of continuing with the show. Asher also ran into serious trouble with Ball's then-husband and co-star Desi Arnaz, who yelled at him after seeing Ball cry. Talk about an inauspicious start.