Forgotten Feuds Of Hollywood's Golden Age Stars

Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine were two of the biggest actresses of Hollywood's Golden Age. Both garnered several Academy Awards nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role, netting three statuettes between them; de Havilland won for "To Each His Own" and "The Heiress" in 1947 and 1950, respectively, while Fontaine took home the trophy in 1942 for "Suspicion." They also starred alongside some of the most iconic leading men of all time, actors like Cary Grant, Laurence Olivier, Errol Flynn, and others.

What modern moviegoers might not realize is that the two women were actually sisters and had a sibling rivalry that lasted a lifetime. For her part, Fontaine — who was a year younger than de Havilland — claimed that her sister bullied her from a young age. Per Vanity Fair, de Havilland once penned a mock will in school, in which she reportedly wrote something along the lines of, "I bequeath all my beauty to my younger sister, Joan, since she has none." Fontaine further alleged that de Havilland fractured her collarbone during a poolside altercation as a teenager.

The two reportedly continued to compete with each other through adolescence, early adulthood, and into their acting careers, which would see them pitted against each other — Fontaine's "Suspicion" Oscar came when de Havilland was also nominated for "Hold Back the Dawn," making for an awkward Oscar night. And for years after, reports of tense interactions and extended periods without talking were commonplace, with no definitive answer on whether the sisters reconciled before their deaths.