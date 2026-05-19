From Hollywood Kid To Emerging Style Icon: Zahara Jolie's Fashion Transformation

As the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahara Jolie has grown up in the public eye. When she was adopted by Angelina from Ethiopia in 2005, Pitt accompanied his then-girlfriend and was seen holding a baby Zahara in his arms. A decade later, Zahara was hitting the red carpet with her mom at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards. Eventually, fans started getting used to seeing the youngster attend glitzy events with the "Tomb Raider" star.

From that time as a child tagging along with her mom, Zahara totally transformed as she grew up and became a student at Spelman College. When Entertainment Tonight reporter Sangita Patel mentioned that her own daughter was starting college in a September 2025 interview with Angelina, the actor was able to draw from her experience with Zahara as she assured Patel that this was a positive development. "You know, the great thing is, she's going to return even more of a woman, even more of a mind, even more of a thinker," the "Those Who Wish Me Dead" actor said. As her daughter became a young woman, Angelina believed she could pick up some tips from Zahara. "I just feel like I got to have the great gift of being able to learn from her and hear what she's doing and live vicariously," she added.

The next April, Zahara's maturity was on display when she gave a stirring speech at her college that focused on the impact Angelina had on her life. Besides calling her mother a "role model," Zahara discussed the scrutiny of growing up as a child of an A-lister. "With the addition of the public life that we live, it can be difficult to find those special and intimate moments without being overwhelmed with the many eyes that are on us," she said. Below, we've compiled pics that show Zahara's style evolution from her childhood to becoming a college student with personal flair.