From Hollywood Kid To Emerging Style Icon: Zahara Jolie's Fashion Transformation
As the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahara Jolie has grown up in the public eye. When she was adopted by Angelina from Ethiopia in 2005, Pitt accompanied his then-girlfriend and was seen holding a baby Zahara in his arms. A decade later, Zahara was hitting the red carpet with her mom at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards. Eventually, fans started getting used to seeing the youngster attend glitzy events with the "Tomb Raider" star.
From that time as a child tagging along with her mom, Zahara totally transformed as she grew up and became a student at Spelman College. When Entertainment Tonight reporter Sangita Patel mentioned that her own daughter was starting college in a September 2025 interview with Angelina, the actor was able to draw from her experience with Zahara as she assured Patel that this was a positive development. "You know, the great thing is, she's going to return even more of a woman, even more of a mind, even more of a thinker," the "Those Who Wish Me Dead" actor said. As her daughter became a young woman, Angelina believed she could pick up some tips from Zahara. "I just feel like I got to have the great gift of being able to learn from her and hear what she's doing and live vicariously," she added.
The next April, Zahara's maturity was on display when she gave a stirring speech at her college that focused on the impact Angelina had on her life. Besides calling her mother a "role model," Zahara discussed the scrutiny of growing up as a child of an A-lister. "With the addition of the public life that we live, it can be difficult to find those special and intimate moments without being overwhelmed with the many eyes that are on us," she said. Below, we've compiled pics that show Zahara's style evolution from her childhood to becoming a college student with personal flair.
She was cute and casual while out in Chicago in August 2007
Brad Pitt's relationship with his daughter Zahara Jolie has seemingly soured over time, but the pair were very close when she was a youngster. In August 2007, Pitt and Angelina Jolie took Zahara and her siblings to The Field Museum in Chicago. Photographers captured the toddler being held in her dad's arms as he also gripped a few toys between his fingers. She sported a sleeveless white top, blue jeans, and brown sandals. Her hair was pulled back, and tiny tufts formed a halo around her head. Zahara accessorized with gold charm bracelets and seemingly unknowingly struck a playful pose for the camera.
Zahara's accessory game was strong while leaving a toy store in March 2009
Another photo was taken of Zahara Jolie with Brad Pitt in March 2009, and that time around, she was old enough to show off her style swag. The pic was taken as she left a toy store in Washington, D.C., and the youngster appeared to be showing off a few new purchases. Jolie rocked a white knitted hooded cardigan with a gray shirt underneath and a pair of gray pants. She also had on a pair of glittery blue Mary Janes. The outfit was very stylish for her age, but it was the accessories that brought out Jolie's personality. She wore a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses and a bright pink watch-bracelet in the shape of a cat face on her wrist.
She brought the drama at the Dumbo premiere in March 2019
Zahara Jolie may have been seeing a kids' movie when she attended the premiere of "Dumbo" in March 2019, but she was able to pull off an elegant outfit for the occasion. While walking the red carpet with her sister Shiloh Jolie, Zahara was seen in a black sequined dress. The piece had a dipping neckline, along with a sequined skirt that included a slit. Zahara was matching her sister, who wore a black jacket and slacks combo, and she continued the dark motif with a pair of black platform boots. Her footwear included thick-ridged, bright white soles that stood out against the shimmering ensemble.
Zahara had fun with bold colors and patterns for dinner in France in July 2021
While visiting Paris, France, in July 2021, Zahara Jolie put her fashion sense on display when she attended a dinner with Angelina Jolie and a few siblings. Zahara opted for a summery green dress with a multi-colored floral pattern, and it stood out against the monochromatic looks her family members had selected. The piece had a V-cut deep neckline, billowy three-quarter length sleeves, and a snug fit at the waist. The bold print wasn't the only flair Zahara showed with the outfit; she carried a cerise Louis Vuitton handbag that complemented the dress. To complete the look, she kept her footwear simple with a pair of crisp white low-top sneakers.
She reused one of her mom's dresses in October 2021
Zahara Jolie used multiple public appearances in 2021 to announce herself as a fashionista. When attending a premiere for "Eternals" in October of that year, Zahara wore one of Angelina Jolie's famous outfits. Angelina brought five of her kids to the glitzy event, and they all re-wore outfits out of their mother's closet, but it was Zahara who caught the most attention. She rocked a shimmering silver Elie Saab couture gown. The piece, which eagle-eyed fans would recognize as the one Angelina wore to the 2014 Oscars, had transparent mesh around the chest and sleeves. It was cinched at the waist and had a full-length skirt that draped down to the ground.
Her October 2021 Etertnals premiere look had Greek goddess vibes
Another example of Zahara Jolie matching Angelina Jolie's style came at a separate "Eternals" premiere in Rome, Italy. On that occasion, Zahara continued to flaunt her fashion prowess as she walked the red carpet along with her sister Shiloh Jolie, while both siblings held their mother's hand. Zahara opted for a white Grecian-style dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and golden straps that crisscrossed on her chest. The flowing white gown went down to her ankles and exposed black sandals. Zahara accessorized with a gold bracelet and completed the themed look by having her hair pinned up and parted to the side.
She matched her mom at a film festival in September 2024
While attending the premiere of Angelina Jolie's movie "Maria" at the New York Film Festival in September 2024, Zahara Jolie effortlessly exuded elegance in a silky silver gown that gave off retro vibes. Her red-carpet look had a loose fit, halter-style neck, and flowing full-length skirt. She wore a pair of open-toed heels, and her long dark hair was straightened and combed to the side to show off one of her pearl earrings. To complete the classy look, Zahara also wore a small pendant necklace that complemented the earrings.
She sported a nature-inspired look at the Golden Globes in January 2025
Zahara Jolie accompanied Angelina Jolie to the Golden Globes in January 2025. The "Maleficent" actor wore a silver sequined gown, while her daughter chose a more understated outfit. Zahara's sleeveless white dress had a U-shaped neckline and a snug fit. Even though it was not nearly as flashy as her mother's ensemble, Zahara's gown included an asymmetrical sequined black tree design that wrapped around her right hip and extended across the bust. She had her hair tied back tightly and nestled in a bun, which showed that she completed the look with a pair of tasteful small silver hoop earrings.