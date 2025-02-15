Zahara Jolie Has Totally Transformed

Angelina Jolie's six kids live glamorous lives these days, but Zahara Jolie's future looked much different before the Oscar-winning actor and humanitarian transformed it into one of endless possibilities. Based on Zahara's strong bond with her mom, she clearly appreciates the life of privilege Angelina has provided her and her siblings with, and she's growing up to be an awful lot like her mother — in the best possible ways.

Angelina first met Zahara in 2005 at the Wide Horizons for Children orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She was accompanied by her partner at the time, Brad Pitt, and Zahara's future older brother, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. One staff member at the orphanage told Star Magazine that it was love at first sight for Maddox, who may have influenced his mom's decision to adopt then-5-month-old Zahara. "When Maddox looked at the baby, he blew a kiss as if he was saying that was the girl who he wanted for his sister," recalled Sister Lete Brham.

Pitt officially adopted Zahara in 2006, the same year she became an older sister to Shiloh Jolie. Along with the rest of the Jolie-Pitt six-pack, the sisters were eventually introduced to the more glamorous side of their mother's Hollywood career, and it didn't take Zahara long to conquer the red carpet. However, while Angelina fans have loved seeing her daughter develop an interest in wearing designer dresses and attending posh premieres, there's so much more to Zahara's transformation.