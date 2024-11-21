Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Live Really Glamorous Lives
It's no secret that Angelina Jolie's children live incredibly privileged lives. Her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — have had the world at their fingertips ever since they were little, with their superstar parents offering them opportunities their peers could only dream of. While trips overseas, red-carpet events, exclusive education, and access to sought-after jobs have become their norm, Jolie's children have seemingly managed to keep their humility about them. Despite their obvious leg up in the industry, none plan on starring on the big screen and could care less about media attention. "... I think they're especially shy, very private people," the "Tomb Raider" star told E! News in 2024, adding, "They want to be private."
But just because they don't want to become famous doesn't mean they haven't enjoyed the fruits of their parents' labor. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne have all flourished in their own right, from their extracurricular pursuits to the humanitarian spirit Jolie has gladly bestowed upon them. Not to mention their incredible fashion choices, with many donning ever-changing and evolving looks to star-studded events. The grass does seem greener where Jolie waters it if her impressive children are any indication. That begs the question, what's life like for the offspring of one of Hollywood's most famous actors? We're breaking down the glamorous lives of Angelina Jolie's six kids.
Angelina bought an airplane because of Maddox's interest in flying
Angelina Jolie spares no expense with her children — even buying an aircraft because of them. The mother of six revealed to People that she took up pilot training to inspire her oldest son, Maddox, who became interested in planes at a young age. "Every time Mad sees a plane, he's amazed," Jolie shared with the publication in 2004. "If I could actually fly a plane by the time he's 4, I'll be like Superman to him."
Jolie stuck to her promise and eventually gained her pilot license by the Winter of 2004. To celebrate the accomplishment, she bought a Cirrus SR22-G2, a safe, single-engine plane costing over $300,000. To top off the grandeur purchase, the actor put the letters "MX" as the plane's tail number in honor of her son, who often flew beside her.
By the time Maddox was a teenager, he had mastered the cockpit. "He's quite capable and always takes me by surprise," the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star told People in 2017. "He's been practicing flying, then they called me the other day and said, 'So Mad can go solo,' and I nearly dropped the phone!"
Angelina's kids are international jet setters
Angelina Jolie and her six children are extremely well-traveled. Throughout their lives, they've experienced other cultures and customs, even learning other languages along the way. "We're never going to stop traveling," Jolie expressed to People in 2007. "I think the greatest education I can give my kids, particularly as they are international children, is to keep them traveling."
The "By the Sea" star had only four children at the time (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh), but they had already done quite a bit of continent-hopping in their early years. "I think if they spend six months in Africa and come back to L.A. and then go to Asia for a few months we are showing them so much about the world and so much about understanding and tolerance and the beauty of other cultures," she shared with the publication.
All six of Jolie's kids attended the "First They Killed My Father" premiere in Cambodia in 2017, and the following year, the family visited France and paid a trip to the Louvre. Zahara and Shiloh had visited Jordan with their mother just days prior in partnership with the United Nations to visit a refugee camp. In 2015, Pax took a similar trip with his mother to Myanmar to tour the Jan Mai Kaung refugee facility.
Shiloh has traveled across the globe assisting her mother in her humanitarian efforts
While all of Angelina Jolie's children are well-traveled, Shiloh might be the biggest jet-setter of them all. Jolie's second eldest daughter has joined her mother on several overseas excursions, mostly to help with her humanitarian efforts. Shiloh accompanied her mother on at least three trips visit refugee camps over the years, working directly with the United Nations and helping aid displaced Syrians.
Shiloh also ventured to Namibia, Africa, alongside her mother to launch the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary. The non-profit organization works to provide refuge to elephants and rhinos who have been poached or abused in the past. The project is especially important to Shiloh, who was born in Namibia in 2006. "Her face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time, "an insider described to People. "The name was a surprise to her and she was beaming. She and her brothers and sisters moved around very quietly as the newly rescued elephants were still settling in." In addition to accompanying her mother on her various humanitarian efforts, Shiloh has visited her brother Maddox's birth country of Cambodia, as well as Bosnia and Ethiopia.
Max and Paddox worked alongside their mom as assistant directors
Pax and Maddox have certainly put their leg-up in the industry to good use. The brothers teamed up with their mother for her 2024 film "Without Blood," which told the story of an unspecified war from the eyes of two strangers. Pax and Maddox worked in the assistant director department as the point of contact between the director and the subsequent departments.
Jolie, who wrote and directed the film, didn't give her sons the royal treatment either. "They work hard," lead actor Salma Hayek Pinault told People, adding that the mother of six was "very professional with them" while filming the drama. "They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place," she continued, adding that her personal relationship with Jolie and her sons didn't affect their professionalism on set.
It isn't the first time Maddox has worked with his mother on a project, as he got his start in the industry when he was just a teenager. The Cambodian native executive produced the film "First They Killed My Father" in 2017, and traveled to his birth country with Jolie to gather research for the project. The movie tells the true story of a young girl's fight for survival in Cambodia under the terrorizing regime of the Khmer Rouge. "He went deep into the research and into the edit. He was great," Jolie admitted to Radio Times magazine (per Irish Independent). Maddox and his mother's commitment to the film eventually paid off. While it wasn't up for an Oscar, it won several awards, garnered exceptional reviews, and had a profound impact on audiences everywhere.
Vivienne starred in a movie alongside her mom
Vivienne starred with her mother in Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." The actor's youngest daughter got to play the child version of Princess Aurora in the movie, but not necessarily because of her standout acting skills. "...The other 3- and 4-year-old [performers] wouldn't come near me," Jolie expressed in her interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv." Pax and Zahara also got cameos in the film after they got over the initial shock of seeing their mother as a wicked fictional character.
Angelina's second-oldest daughter Shiloh was originally offered the part of the young Princess Aurora but declined. "I asked Shiloh about being Aurora, and she laughed in my face," Jolie remarked in an interview with Elle. Despite having her kids involved in her projects, Jolie assured viewers that she doesn't pressure any of them to follow in her footsteps — and actually would rather they don't. "Brad and I made the decision that we wouldn't keep them from sets and the fun of making movies, but we wouldn't [glorify it either]—we wouldn't make it a good thing or a bad thing. But I would really prefer they do something else," she commented.
Shiloh has had an evolution of looks on the red carpet
While Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne have all got to experience the glamour of the red carpet, Shiloh has certainly stood out at star-studded events due to her ever-changing fashion looks. "I don't tell the kids how to dress," Jolie admitted in her interview with Vogue. "Even when they were little, I just put things in front of them."
Thanks to her mother's open-minded approach, Shiloh has dazzled with several contrasting looks while attending her mother's movie premieres over the years. When she was just 11, Shiloh rocked an all-black get-up that included a long-sleeve black shirt with a button-up vest to the premiere of "The Breadwinner" in 2017, complete with a cropped haircut that showed off her tomboy style. In 2019 she kept it casual, opting for a black hooded sweatshirt over a white collared shirt for the "Dumbo" premiere, keeping in tune with Jolie's laidback approach of letting her children feel comfortable on the red carpet.
Years later, Shiloh's style began to evolve even more, and she donned a grown-out ponytail and high-low khaki dress to the Los Angeles premiere of "Eternals." For the film's Rome premiere, she kept things sleek and sophisticated in a simpler sleeveless, short black dress with her hair in an updo. While Shiloh's looks may keep changing, one thing is for sure — she clearly knows how to express herself in a variety of attires that show off her incredible fashion sense.
Angelina's children donned her couture gowns
Shiloh Jolie isn't the only one who shares her mother's eye for fashion. Zahara Jolie-Pitt has sported several notable looks on the red carpet, including Angelina's former Oscars dress from 2014. The eldest daughter wore the semi-transparent, beaded, long-sleeve gown to the Los Angeles premiere of "Eternals" in October of 2021 alongside Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh.
"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight of her children's outfit choices. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff." Shiloh also used one of her mother's previously worn dresses, opting for the tan high-low option her mother donned to the French Apidology Observatory in which she awarded female beekeepers during a "Women for Bees" event.
Thrifting is something that Angelina's kids do despite the enormous wealth at their fingertips. "Shiloh is disgusted by people who waste money on designer bags when there are people going hungry," an insider told Life & Style magazine. "... She wears secondhand clothes and would happily shop at thrift stores all the time if she wasn't worried about getting recognized."
Her kids have taken advantage of her sprawling real estate portfolio
Angelina Jolie's six kids have enjoyed the high life over the years, and their privileged upbringing included their mother's sprawling real estate portfolio. In 2006, when Jolie was seeing Brad Pitt, the couple purchased a gorgeous 7,650 square foot $3.5 million New Orleans estate inspired by the French Quarter, complete with Venetian-plastered walls and custom marble detailing.
The following year, the former pair added an apartment in the prestigious Waldorf Astoria hotel to their portfolio. While the purchase price is unknown, they surely paid a pretty penny for its high-security features, which included private entrances and elevators for their children and guests to use. In 2009, Jolie and Pitt began renting a waterfront 47-acre property in Long Island. Their children enjoyed the perks of Jolie's labor with a private pier that had enough space for an 80-foot yacht, a 24-foot sailboat, a 30-foot speedboat, and other features. While the rental price was undisclosed, the going rental price was $55 million in 2017.
In 2016, the family followed Pitt to Surrey, London, to rent out a $ 21,000-a-month riverfront mansion while he filmed "War Machine." The eight-bedroom estate included an indoor swimming pool, gym, and pool room just a short boat ride from George Clooney's property. It was a perfect match for the kids as well, who enjoyed being about an hour away from the city. "They like that there are toy shops in town and that it's not far from central London," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. In 2017, following Pitt and Jolie's divorce, she settled on a $24.5 million mansion in Los Feliz, California. "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away," Jolie shared with British Vogue in 2021.
They have access to multi-million dollar trust funds
Angelina Jolie's kids can't want for much — especially when they have multi-million dollar trust funds. According to the 2020 Kids Rich List by Electric Ride On Cars (via Hola!) Jolie and Pitt have set up trust funds for their five youngest children worth $250,000,000. "They created accounts for all their kids to use for things like education and travel and even to buy their own homes down the line," a source revealed to Life & Style Magazine. "All the kids have all had very careful forward planning done for them financially, whether it's magazine paydays, or inheritance from relatives, or money accumulated in trust over the years."
It also helped that Jolie and Pitt decided to make a fortune selling the rights to some of their childrens' baby photos. According to TMZ, the former spouses earned a jaw-dropping $4 million for photos of Shiloh as a newborn, and a whopping $14 million for photographs of Vivienne and Knox following their birth, per Today. While it's reported that the pair donated most of their earnings to charity, insiders say some was put aside for their children. Following Jolie's mother Marcheline's death in 2007, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh were left with $100,000 each in respective trust funds. Unfortunately for the rest of the siblings, Marcheline hadn't updated her will.