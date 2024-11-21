Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Live Really Glamorous Lives

It's no secret that Angelina Jolie's children live incredibly privileged lives. Her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — have had the world at their fingertips ever since they were little, with their superstar parents offering them opportunities their peers could only dream of. While trips overseas, red-carpet events, exclusive education, and access to sought-after jobs have become their norm, Jolie's children have seemingly managed to keep their humility about them. Despite their obvious leg up in the industry, none plan on starring on the big screen and could care less about media attention. "... I think they're especially shy, very private people," the "Tomb Raider" star told E! News in 2024, adding, "They want to be private."

But just because they don't want to become famous doesn't mean they haven't enjoyed the fruits of their parents' labor. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne have all flourished in their own right, from their extracurricular pursuits to the humanitarian spirit Jolie has gladly bestowed upon them. Not to mention their incredible fashion choices, with many donning ever-changing and evolving looks to star-studded events. The grass does seem greener where Jolie waters it if her impressive children are any indication. That begs the question, what's life like for the offspring of one of Hollywood's most famous actors? We're breaking down the glamorous lives of Angelina Jolie's six kids.