Brooke Shields' Oldest Daughter Rowan's Stunning Transformation
Most people who even casually watch movies and television know the name Brooke Shields. Known for projects such as "The Blue Lagoon" and "Pretty Baby," she entered Hollywood as a child actor and never left. But in the 2020s, the star's two daughters, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy, Rowan Henchy and Grier Henchy, were all grown up and starting to make a name for themselves in the spotlight.
Shields' eldest, Rowan, is following in her mother's footsteps in the entertainment industry, and she's come a long way from the little baby Shields brought to events in the early 2000s. Shields and Henchy welcomed Rowan in May 2003, while their younger daughter, Grier, was born in April 2006.
From a toddler to a grown woman, Rowan has completely blossomed over the years. Shields' lookalike daughter might not have spent her whole life in the public eye like she did, but she's grown to be one to watch as she starts her career. Here's a look at how Rowan became the woman she is today.
Rowan was her mother's mini-me growing up
Born with blue eyes and light-colored hair, Rowan Henchy was essentially her mother Brooke Shields' twin. Shields and her husband, Chris Henchy, took her to some events in her early years, with the sweet little girl getting all the attention. Some of the events that baby Rowan tagged along to were the Escada Kidswear Launch Party and Birthday in 2004 and the John Varvatos' 3rd Annual Stuart House Charity Benefit in 2005.
Shields' transition to motherhood after giving birth to Rowan was not an easy one, but it was an important experience that, when she started talking openly about it, helped many other women. In 2005, after Tom Cruise publicly criticized Shields for using antidepressants to treat her postpartum depression, Shields spoke out about her struggles. In an op-ed she wrote for The New York Times, Shields opened up about the "feelings of doom to simple fatigue" that she felt after having Rowan and how shocked she was to be diagnosed with the condition. She even declared, "The drugs, along with weekly therapy sessions, are what saved me — and my family."
But luckily, Shields got the help she needed and overcame the postpartum depression, and in the years after Rowan's birth, she doted on her young daughter. Talking about Rowan and Grier in a 2005 interview for Grace Ormonde Wedding Style, Shields described her older daughter, saying she was "so sharp and so bright and so articulate and so intuitive." She also talked about the "unbelievable closeness" she felt after having her daughter and said of her motherhood experience, "You come out a completely different and yet enriched person."
She always had a strong connection with her mom and younger sister
Brooke Shields and her two daughters, Grier Henchy and Rowan Henchy, seemed to always have a relatable and close relationship. Unlike their mother, who got her big break in "Pretty Baby" at 11 years old, the sisters didn't spend too much of their early years in the spotlight. But as they got older, they opened up about their childhood and close relationship with Shields.
In a 2024 retrospective interview with People, Rowan shared a bit about life at home. She recalled, "Our dinners usually last about four hours, because it's a lot of storytelling and toasts, laughs." Both Rowan and Grier mentioned always having friends visiting. Shields has discussed how close she is to her daughters multiple times, and during an appearance on "Armchair Expert," she revealed that they tell her "everything." Their conversations would often end with the plea, "Don't tell Dad."
As for Rowan and Grier's relationship specifically, they have talked about how different they are from one another. This can lead them to "butt heads," as Rowan described in the People interview, but that doesn't mean they aren't as close as can be. Both Grier and Rowan specifically highlighted the other's loyalty. Grier said about her older sister, "I know if I ever went to her with a problem that I was having, and I needed her to have my back, she would do it."
Rowan started truly forming her own identity as a teenager
As Rowan Henchy became a teenager, she started taking her first steps into the public eye, sharing more and more of her life through social media like her Instagram account. She shared her first post when she was almost 15, in 2018. In the following updates, her personality really started to shine through. Rowan showed off her friends, fun vacations, and various other adventures leading up to and going into college.
During an appearance on 'Today" in 2025, Brooke Shields described how her relationship with her daughters changed during this time as they started finding themselves. "For your whole life, I've told you what to do," she recalled saying to her daughter Grier as she headed to college and started to transform. "Now I am meeting you. So you got to give me a bit of a grace period so that I can get to know you as this young adult. ... Let's just reintroduce ourselves." She mentioned learning about all their new friends, their shifting senses of humor, and more as her daughters went out into the world on their own.
But that didn't mean the two young women left their mother behind. In fact, as they got older, they found creative ways to pay tribute to Shields and her legacy. When Rowan had her high school senior prom in 2021, she discovered her mother's iconic 1998 red Golden Globes dress and tailored it to wear to the event. Shields joked to People about the experience, "If it had been my idea, it would have never gone over. ... It was such a special dress for me." A few years later, Grier wore Shields' first wedding dress from her marriage to Andre Agassi as her graduation gown.
The college graduate is paving a new path in entertainment
Rowan Henchy ended up going to Wake Forest University for college, where she majored in communication and media studies. College is known to be a period of self-discovery for young adults, and Rowan spent the time figuring out more about her interests and desires. In an interview with her university ahead of graduation, Rowan noted how much her confidence grew during college. She then said of her career plans, "With my passion lying both in news and creativity, I have now realized where I want my path to go."
After graduation, she started working as a booking producer at "Good Morning America." Her biography on LinkedIn reads, "My experience spans production, on-camera work, and content development in both local and national news." While she appears to enjoy working in broadcast news, she actually made an interesting jump in 2026 when she joined the cast of the reality TV series "Next Gen NYC" on Bravo. The second season features Rowan as she starts her post-grad life in NYC, with Brooke Shields making a cameo appearance.
In the first peek at her new role on the show, fellow cast members, which include Gia Giudice, Charlie Zakkour, and Ava Dash, called Rowan the "new girl" as they talked about her actor mother. While Rowan previously appeared on TV in a few interviews with her mom and part of the documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," this marked her first major screen appearance. Fans are excited to see what's to come from Rowan in the future.