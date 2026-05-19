Brooke Shields' Oldest Daughter Rowan's Stunning Transformation

As Rowan Henchy became a teenager, she started taking her first steps into the public eye, sharing more and more of her life through social media like her Instagram account. She shared her first post when she was almost 15, in 2018. In the following updates, her personality really started to shine through. Rowan showed off her friends, fun vacations, and various other adventures leading up to and going into college.

During an appearance on 'Today" in 2025, Brooke Shields described how her relationship with her daughters changed during this time as they started finding themselves. "For your whole life, I've told you what to do," she recalled saying to her daughter Grier as she headed to college and started to transform. "Now I am meeting you. So you got to give me a bit of a grace period so that I can get to know you as this young adult. ... Let's just reintroduce ourselves." She mentioned learning about all their new friends, their shifting senses of humor, and more as her daughters went out into the world on their own.

But that didn't mean the two young women left their mother behind. In fact, as they got older, they found creative ways to pay tribute to Shields and her legacy. When Rowan had her high school senior prom in 2021, she discovered her mother's iconic 1998 red Golden Globes dress and tailored it to wear to the event. Shields joked to People about the experience, "If it had been my idea, it would have never gone over. ... It was such a special dress for me." A few years later, Grier wore Shields' first wedding dress from her marriage to Andre Agassi as her graduation gown.