How General Hospital's Steve Burton Rebuilt His Life After His 23-Year Marriage Collapsed
In 2022, "General Hospital" star Steve Burton shared some sad relationship news: He and his wife, Sheree Gustin, had separated after 23 years of marriage. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton wrote in an Instagram Story post, according to a screenshot from TMZ. He then dropped a bombshell. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child," the actor said. "The child is not mine." What followed was a bitter custody and visitation battle involving their second daughter, Brooklyn, despite initially agreeing to a joint custody of their children during their divorce proceedings. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2023 and have since moved forward in different directions.
After his first marriage collapsed, Burton picked up the pieces and slowly rebuilt his life and career. In 2024, he returned to "General Hospital" after being fired in 2021 for refusing to comply with the show's vaccination policy, citing personal beliefs. He has also remarried. Burton moved on with his second wife, Michelle Lundstrom, whom fans may recognize from Season 2 of Netflix's reality cooking show "Barbecue Showdown." "Honestly, I've never felt so loved and cared for in my entire life," Burton told People of Lundstrom. "Although we had been friends for a while and lived in different states, there was always an undeniable, electric connection between us. She is a breath of fresh air."
The pair began dating in 2024 and got engaged after just eight months. They tied the knot in a ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, with all of Burton's and Lundstrom's children present (Lundstrom also has kids from a previous relationship). "This day isn't just about a ceremony. It's the beginning of forever with the love of my life," Burton gushed. "I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love."
Burton and his ex-wife continue to face off in court
During their custody battle, it was revealed that Steve Burton had relocated from California to Tennessee, amid rising living costs and an exhausting work schedule. According to an exclusive May 2026 report from TMZ, Burton, who had been shuttling back and forth between the two states, decided he wanted to spend more time in Tennessee after "recently [receiving] a sobering reminder of the need to slow down." At the time, he was actively playing Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" and was finding it hard to keep up with the weekly commute. The move became a point of contention for Burton and his ex-wife after Sheree Gustin reportedly enrolled their daughter Brooklyn in a summer program in California without Burton's knowledge. "This is manipulation," Burton wrote in a text message to his ex-wife (via TMZ). "You signed an order." But Gustin refused to back down. "No it's not. I told you she wanted to do jr guards," she responded. "You are the one who decided to move. Her life is here."
As of this writing, the two have yet to reach an agreement regarding custody of Brooklyn. However, in May 2025, it was reported that Michelle Lundstrom, who was living in Tennessee at the time, had agreed to move to the West Coast with Burton so he could remain closer to his children. Over the years, Burton has been vocal about settling down and raising his kids in Nashville, Tennessee, after falling in love with the city. "My perception changed. The best thing, really, to happen to me, hard as it was, is that I left ... California," he told Soap Opera Digest in 2017. "I have a normal life, going to high school football games, doing that stuff with my kids ... and it just gives you a whole different perspective on what we do for a living in Hollywood," he added.