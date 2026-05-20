How General Hospital's Steve Burton Rebuilt His Life After His 23-Year Marriage Collapsed

In 2022, "General Hospital" star Steve Burton shared some sad relationship news: He and his wife, Sheree Gustin, had separated after 23 years of marriage. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton wrote in an Instagram Story post, according to a screenshot from TMZ. He then dropped a bombshell. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child," the actor said. "The child is not mine." What followed was a bitter custody and visitation battle involving their second daughter, Brooklyn, despite initially agreeing to a joint custody of their children during their divorce proceedings. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2023 and have since moved forward in different directions.

After his first marriage collapsed, Burton picked up the pieces and slowly rebuilt his life and career. In 2024, he returned to "General Hospital" after being fired in 2021 for refusing to comply with the show's vaccination policy, citing personal beliefs. He has also remarried. Burton moved on with his second wife, Michelle Lundstrom, whom fans may recognize from Season 2 of Netflix's reality cooking show "Barbecue Showdown." "Honestly, I've never felt so loved and cared for in my entire life," Burton told People of Lundstrom. "Although we had been friends for a while and lived in different states, there was always an undeniable, electric connection between us. She is a breath of fresh air."

The pair began dating in 2024 and got engaged after just eight months. They tied the knot in a ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, with all of Burton's and Lundstrom's children present (Lundstrom also has kids from a previous relationship). "This day isn't just about a ceremony. It's the beginning of forever with the love of my life," Burton gushed. "I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love."