Today Show Insiders Paint A Gloomy Picture Of The Morale Behind-The-Scenes
Is the "Today" show in trouble? A new report suggests tensions are rising behind the scenes as "Good Morning America" closes the gap in the race for the No. 1 spot in morning television. According to gossip journalist Rob Shuter's Substack, Naughty But Nice, the latest Nielsen polls confirmed that "Today" had narrowly beaten "GMA" to be the most-watched program for the week of April 20, 2026, causing stress and panic among network executives and the show's production staff alike. Apparently, Hoda Kotb's absence may have played a factor, with insiders claiming that audiences still miss her. "Everyone at 'Today' is watching the ratings nervously. 'GMA' has real momentum right now, and NBC knows it," a source dished. "There are constant conversations about Hoda behind the scenes. A lot of people believe audiences still emotionally connect 'Today' with her."
Kotb, who had long been a fixture of morning television, stepped away from her role in 2025 to focus on her family after 17 years of hosting the "Today" show. At first, it seemed that there was a positive shift in the onscreen dynamic once co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin took over lead anchor duties. "The chemistry is real. Savannah and Craig have found a rhythm that feels effortless," stressed one producer (via Naughty But Nice). "It's the most alive the show has felt in years." With Kotb gone, "The show feels revitalized," another insider noted. "Younger, more confident, and laser-focused on storytelling." But now, it appears that her absence may be taking a bigger toll on "Today" than anyone ever anticipated. "The audience connection changed after Hoda left," one source explained to Shuter. "The big question is whether NBC can fix it before 'GMA' takes the crown."
Is Hoda Kotb planning on returning to 'Today'?
The good news is Hoda Kotb hasn't turned her back on her "Today" family completely, even after saying goodbye to hosting duties. In February 2026, she returned to the anchor desk in support of co-host Savannah Guthrie amid the ongoing search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. At the time, a source informed Page Six, "We're taking things week by week, day by day. Hoda has been a steady hand," though her future on the show remained uncertain. More recently, Hoda Kotb filled in for her "Today" show replacement Craig Melvin when he took a short break to spend some quality time with his family. A source close to Kotb confirmed that she still feels emotionally attached to the show. "Being back on set hit her hard," they admitted to Radar Online. "She realized how much she misses it. She'd absolutely go back if the door opened." In the wake of reports that "Today" has regained the top spot in the rankings following her departure, sources claimed that Kotb might be regretting exiting the hit morning show.
There were rumors that there may have been contract issues, as NBC was reportedly planning to take a huge cut out of Kotb's salary. "She thought the outpouring of love when she left was proof she played a key role in the show's success," one source disclosed to Radar Online. "Now she's wondering if she was part of the reason they were always trailing 'GMA.'" Kotb also realized that she missed the spotlight and the fast-paced world of morning TV compared to her current routine as a stay-at-home mom to her two adopted daughters with ex Joel Schiffman. As they asserted, "Hoda was the heart and soul of the show and it's not the same without her."