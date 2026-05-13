Today Show Insiders Paint A Gloomy Picture Of The Morale Behind-The-Scenes

Is the "Today" show in trouble? A new report suggests tensions are rising behind the scenes as "Good Morning America" closes the gap in the race for the No. 1 spot in morning television. According to gossip journalist Rob Shuter's Substack, Naughty But Nice, the latest Nielsen polls confirmed that "Today" had narrowly beaten "GMA" to be the most-watched program for the week of April 20, 2026, causing stress and panic among network executives and the show's production staff alike. Apparently, Hoda Kotb's absence may have played a factor, with insiders claiming that audiences still miss her. "Everyone at 'Today' is watching the ratings nervously. 'GMA' has real momentum right now, and NBC knows it," a source dished. "There are constant conversations about Hoda behind the scenes. A lot of people believe audiences still emotionally connect 'Today' with her."

Kotb, who had long been a fixture of morning television, stepped away from her role in 2025 to focus on her family after 17 years of hosting the "Today" show. At first, it seemed that there was a positive shift in the onscreen dynamic once co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin took over lead anchor duties. "The chemistry is real. Savannah and Craig have found a rhythm that feels effortless," stressed one producer (via Naughty But Nice). "It's the most alive the show has felt in years." With Kotb gone, "The show feels revitalized," another insider noted. "Younger, more confident, and laser-focused on storytelling." But now, it appears that her absence may be taking a bigger toll on "Today" than anyone ever anticipated. "The audience connection changed after Hoda left," one source explained to Shuter. "The big question is whether NBC can fix it before 'GMA' takes the crown."