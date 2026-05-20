Here's Who Inherited James Gandolfini's Money After He Died
The death of "The Sopranos" star James Gandolfini, which took place in June 2013, sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment world and beyond. Shortly after his passing, BCC reported his cause of death to be a suspected heart attack, and days later, Gandolfini's autopsy report confirmed that detail. Thanks to "The Sopranos" and other acting work, Gandolfini's net worth had ballooned into the stratosphere, with some reports saying he had at least $70 million in assets at the time of his passing. And he left his money to those closest to him.
According to the New York Post, which reviewed the contents of Gandolfini's will, his children were the main beneficiaries. Interestingly, Gandolfini's son, who was 13 years old, was set up to inherit most of his father's hard-earned wealth, although the exact number wasn't publicized. The will also included language leaving his clothes, jewelry, and condo to the son. Gandolfini's daughter, who wasn't yet one year old, also had money set aside for her. Gandolfini also left both kids land he'd purchased in Italy, accessible upon the girl's 25th birthday.
Additionally, he set aside gifts between $50,000 and $500,000 for his friends, personal assistant, and nieces. Other loved ones mentioned in the will included his wife and sisters.
James Gandolfini once gave money to his co-stars
James Gandolfini made sure all of his loved ones were taken care of to varying degrees before his death. However, his generosity extended past his immediate circle. In 2024, a documentary called "Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" revealed that Gandolfini once showed great generosity to some of his co-stars. "He was great to that crew. He made them laugh, and he gave the other cast members $30,000," shared "The Sopranos" creator David Chase (via New York Post). Edie Falco, the fictional wife of Gandolfini's character, however, wasn't included in that good deed. "What? I never got $30,000," she said in the documentary. "Alright...I don't know anything about that. He gave money to cast members?" However, she quickly recovered, calling Gandolfini "a very good-hearted man."
Despite this discrepancy, Falco had nothing but positive things to say about her former TV husband in October 2021. When asked by The New Yorker to discuss their acting relationship, she compared their professional approaches. "We had such a strangely specific, similar way that we work, and a similar background," she said during the interview. "I don't know how to explain this. We were just really regular middle-class, suburban kids who were never supposed to become famous actors. My interpretation is that the whole time, he was, like, What the hell is going on?" She also exalted Gandolfini's down-to-earth personality. "He was totally un-actor-y, and was incredibly self-deprecating, and he was a real soul mate in that regard," she added.