Here's Who Inherited James Gandolfini's Money After He Died

The death of "The Sopranos" star James Gandolfini, which took place in June 2013, sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment world and beyond. Shortly after his passing, BCC reported his cause of death to be a suspected heart attack, and days later, Gandolfini's autopsy report confirmed that detail. Thanks to "The Sopranos" and other acting work, Gandolfini's net worth had ballooned into the stratosphere, with some reports saying he had at least $70 million in assets at the time of his passing. And he left his money to those closest to him.

According to the New York Post, which reviewed the contents of Gandolfini's will, his children were the main beneficiaries. Interestingly, Gandolfini's son, who was 13 years old, was set up to inherit most of his father's hard-earned wealth, although the exact number wasn't publicized. The will also included language leaving his clothes, jewelry, and condo to the son. Gandolfini's daughter, who wasn't yet one year old, also had money set aside for her. Gandolfini also left both kids land he'd purchased in Italy, accessible upon the girl's 25th birthday.

Additionally, he set aside gifts between $50,000 and $500,000 for his friends, personal assistant, and nieces. Other loved ones mentioned in the will included his wife and sisters.