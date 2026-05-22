'60s Icon Ann-Margret's Hidden Scars: What The Cameras Never Saw

Ever since making her movie debut in the early 1960s, Ann-Margret's star has shone brightly, a triple-threat celebrity as a singer, dancer, and actor. During her heyday in the 1960s, she epitomized the term movie star, heating up the screen in hit musical "Bye Bye Birdie," spoofing herself as "Ann-Margrock" on "The Flintstones," and sharing the screen with Elvis Presley in "Viva Las Vegas" (the two co-stars wound up embarking on a passionate year-long romance that later left her devastated when she learned the true story of Presley's death). She went on to demonstrate her dramatic range with a powerful performance opposite Jack Nicholson in 1971's "Carnal Knowledge," for which she received an Oscar nomination. She received a second nomination a few years later for her role in "Tommy," the film adaptation of The Who's rock opera.

Meanwhile, she also had some success as a singer, racking up a few hits — including her 1961 single "I Just Don't Understand," which cracked Billboard's top 20. Beyond that, she was a popular cabaret performer and frequent guest on TV talk shows. Meanwhile, her acting career has extended from the early 1960s right through to the present, spanning an impressive seven decades — and counting.

Yet that run of success has concealed a long history of sadness and tragedy, including issues with substance abuse, multiple injuries, the deaths of loved ones, and more. Read on for a look at '60s icon Ann-Margret's hidden scars and what the cameras never saw.