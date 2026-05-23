Why ER Star Julianna Margulies Was Once Sued By Her Former Managers

Most known for her starring roles on "ER" as nurse Carol Hathaway and "The Good Wife" as Alicia Florrick, Julianna Margulies has had a successful television career since the 1990s. According to Courthouse New Service, her former managers at D/F Management believed that they were the driving force behind her success. In July 2012, they sued Margulies for $420,000 in unpaid commission and breach of contract. They allege that in February 2009, Margulies made an oral agreement with D/F Management to pay them 10% of her gross earnings, which skyrocketed after they helped her land the lead role in "The Good Wife" in 2009. D/F claimed that her career was on the decline before they intervened to book her the gig, as well as making her a spokeswoman for L'Oreal.

In October 2012, Margulies filed a counterclaim against her former manager, Steve Dontanville, who helped her get cast on "ER" at the start of the series in 1994, which went on to become one of the biggest medical dramas of all time. "Dontanville demonstrated a general lack of initiative, attention, focus and commitment," her counterclaim reads (via The Hollywood Reporter). "In addition, over time, Dontanville's behavior became inappropriate and the source of embarrassment, upset and concern for Margulies. As a result, Margulies grew increasingly dissatisfied with D/F's services."

Aside from these complaints, Margulies could have also argued that her casting in the hit medical drama was actually just a lucky twist of fate. Her character was initially supposed to die in the pilot episode of "ER," but the actor told talk show host Kelly Clarkson she was spared because the audience loved Margulies' real-life mutual crush George Clooney too much to see his character sad over her death. It was a great stroke of luck, but she had to put up a good fight when all her success ultimately led to her getting sued.