Why ER Star Julianna Margulies Was Once Sued By Her Former Managers
Most known for her starring roles on "ER" as nurse Carol Hathaway and "The Good Wife" as Alicia Florrick, Julianna Margulies has had a successful television career since the 1990s. According to Courthouse New Service, her former managers at D/F Management believed that they were the driving force behind her success. In July 2012, they sued Margulies for $420,000 in unpaid commission and breach of contract. They allege that in February 2009, Margulies made an oral agreement with D/F Management to pay them 10% of her gross earnings, which skyrocketed after they helped her land the lead role in "The Good Wife" in 2009. D/F claimed that her career was on the decline before they intervened to book her the gig, as well as making her a spokeswoman for L'Oreal.
In October 2012, Margulies filed a counterclaim against her former manager, Steve Dontanville, who helped her get cast on "ER" at the start of the series in 1994, which went on to become one of the biggest medical dramas of all time. "Dontanville demonstrated a general lack of initiative, attention, focus and commitment," her counterclaim reads (via The Hollywood Reporter). "In addition, over time, Dontanville's behavior became inappropriate and the source of embarrassment, upset and concern for Margulies. As a result, Margulies grew increasingly dissatisfied with D/F's services."
Aside from these complaints, Margulies could have also argued that her casting in the hit medical drama was actually just a lucky twist of fate. Her character was initially supposed to die in the pilot episode of "ER," but the actor told talk show host Kelly Clarkson she was spared because the audience loved Margulies' real-life mutual crush George Clooney too much to see his character sad over her death. It was a great stroke of luck, but she had to put up a good fight when all her success ultimately led to her getting sued.
Julianna Margulies fought back with counterclaims
Before the truth about Julianna Margulies and motherhood was revealed after having her child in January 2008, her working relationship with her former manager, Steve Dontanville, proved fruitful for her career. Yet, despite her past eagerness to work with him, she ended their professional relationship for good on April 29, 2011. She cited his unspecified personal problems for being the reason he had previously retired from William Morris in 2005 before joining D/F Management in 2009. The same year Kristin Chenoweth left "The Good Wife," Margulies went a step further to sue Dontanville in 2012, claiming she had paid for services that were not received and for failing to provide written confirmation of terms.
"In light of her longtime professional and personal relationship with Dontanville and given her belief that Dontanville's personal problems had been resolved, Margulies was initially excited about having D/F act as her manager," read her court papers (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Unfortunately, Margulies' initial excitement about the relationship soon gave way to disappointment because D/F failed to provide the level and quality of services she had anticipated and which D/F had agreed to render."
The attorney representing D/F, Mathew Rosengart, fired back against Margulies' tactics to get out of commission payments. "My client was forced to sue Ms. Margulies for her failure to pay commissions for a show they strongly recommended she accept, as she has publicly acknowledged," he said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It is disappointing that rather than abiding by her obligations, Ms. Margulies has chosen the tact of filing a meritless and malicious claim based upon personal attacks. My client will vigorously prosecute its claim." In August 2013, they announced they had finally reached a confidential settlement that was agreeable to both parties.