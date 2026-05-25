Heartbreaking Details About Marcheline Bertrand's Cancer Diagnosis

The tragic death of Angelina Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, at just 56 in January 2007 came seven years after she was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1999. That was the beginning of a long road ahead, as she was later also diagnosed with breast cancer. It was devastating news she had always been afraid of hearing. Her own mother, Lois Bertrand, had died from ovarian cancer at just 45 years old. Lois died so young that she didn't get to meet her famous granddaughter, who was born about 18 months after her death.

For the rest of her short life, Marcheline underwent harsh treatments in hopes of avoiding her mother's fate. But she feared she wouldn't. "There is no longevity on my mother's side of the family," Jolie told Esquire in 2007. "My grandmother also died young, so my mother always thought it could happen to her." And then it happened to Marcheline's younger sister as well. Debbie Martin died from breast cancer in May 2013, shortly after Jolie announced she had undergone a double mastectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast cancer.

Jolie's decision to undergo the surgery, and to later have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as well, came from learning she carried a defective gene that greatly increased her chances of having breast and ovarian cancers. Jolie's decision sparked a national debate, but to her loved ones it was a no-brainer. "Had we known, we certainly would have done exactly what Angelina did," her aunt's husband, Ron Martin, told The Guardian. Marcheline's cancer journey was brutal, but she didn't want it to be in vain.