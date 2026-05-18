The 2026 AMC Awards Was A Fashion Miss For These Celebs
The 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards, otherwise known as the ACM Awards, took place in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026, recognizing and celebrating the biggest names and achievements in country music. For fashion lovers, that meant plenty of red carpet looks to either obsess over or critique, with several outfits standing out for all the wrong reasons. (See our list of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.) This year's ceremony was hosted by the legendary Shania Twain, who did a few outfit changes during the broadcast and absolutely nailed each lewk — except for one outfit. And she's not the only one. Country music giants Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert also came up short on the fashion front with their sloppy, boring looks for the evening. We're talking about predictable outfits, ill-fitting looks, and poorly executed styling. Without further ado, here are the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 ACM Awards.
Keith Urban was giving divorced dad energy
Following his divorce from Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban seemed to lose his shine and swagger with his lazy red carpet look for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards as he stepped out to present the trophy for the Album of the Year category. The country superstar showed up in a plain T-shirt under a gray linen blazer with both of its sleeves rolled up just past his elbows. Instead of pairing it with jeans and cowboy boots, Urban kept things very casual by wearing a pair of oversized cargo pants and sneakers. Sigh. Where was the Keith Urban we saw at the 2025 ACM Awards? It's giving major divorced dad energy!
Hannah Godwin jumped on the naked dress trend
On the other end of the spectrum, here we have model and reality star Hannah Godwin doing a little too much with her take on the naked dress trend. "The Bachelor" alum dazzled on the red carpet in a daring sheer number designed by Patricia Bonaldi. Her look featured a plunging neckline with crystal-embellished fabric that was incredibly see-through, with a column skirt accentuated by a feathered hemline. She looked amazing — don't get us wrong — but her outfit felt better suited for the Met Gala steps than the ACM Awards red carpet.
Miranda Lambert's look was nothing new
When taking the stage to perform her new song "Crisco," Miranda Lambert leaned into her signature country-girl aesthetic with her custom double denim look after skipping the red carpet. She accessorized her rhinestone top and skirt with a statement necklace and white cowboy hat, along with a pair of leather boots from her clothing brand Idyllwind. Unfortunately, it's the same material, style, and silhouette that we've seen time and again from Lambert. Girl, we're bored. Give us something new!
Shania Twain's outfit felt a little costume-y
This look would've been a total serve if it didn't slightly lean into costume territory. Shania Twain hosted the ACM Awards in a custom silver dress by the Indian fashion house Falguni Shane Peacock, which featured a black panther motif. It featured ribbons and a pair of black leather opera gloves that buttoned around her arms. As much as we want to love this look, it probably would've worked better without the gloves and all that extra fabric. But otherwise, she looked phenomenal!
Jenna Paulette could've done without her hat
Jenna Paulette turned heads at the ACM Awards red carpet in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung creation that was almost identical to Nikki Glaser's look at the 2025 Golden Globes. Her gown featured a sweetheart neckline with a structured bodice and skirt that scrunched at her waist, creating a rose-like accent. The outfit itself was perfect, but Paulette's choice of accessory didn't really fit in with the rest of her lewk. "I was lucky enough to find a hat that matches," the singer told Woman's World on the red carpet. "Normally, mine is very dirty. So it's fun to wear a new one, a clean one, and my husband shaped it for me." We're happy for her if she loved it, but the hat was unnecessary and ruined what was otherwise a great outfit.
Alexandra Kay looked like she was heading to prom
It's definitely not the worst look of the evening, but Alexandra Kay's outfit for this year's annual country music awards show was very much giving high school prom. The "Everleave" singer went in a decidedly different direction and sported a red number featuring a corseted bodice and a sexy thigh-high slit. Not only did the dress look dated, but it also seemed a little too snug around her bust and hip area. The '90s hairdo and lack of accessories didn't exactly elevate her look either. Overall, it was a fashion miss.