The 2026 AMC Awards Was A Fashion Miss For These Celebs

The 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards, otherwise known as the ACM Awards, took place in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026, recognizing and celebrating the biggest names and achievements in country music. For fashion lovers, that meant plenty of red carpet looks to either obsess over or critique, with several outfits standing out for all the wrong reasons. (See our list of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.) This year's ceremony was hosted by the legendary Shania Twain, who did a few outfit changes during the broadcast and absolutely nailed each lewk — except for one outfit. And she's not the only one. Country music giants Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert also came up short on the fashion front with their sloppy, boring looks for the evening. We're talking about predictable outfits, ill-fitting looks, and poorly executed styling. Without further ado, here are the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 ACM Awards.