The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2025 Academy Of Country Music Awards

Frisco, Texas, was in for a treat on May 8, 2025, when the Academy of Country Music Awards descended upon the small city. Hosted by Reba McEntire and her many wigs, the night was full of glitz, country glamor, and twanging outfits. Boasting a robust setlist of performances from Sugarland, LeAnn Rimes, Backstreet Boys, and more. But, before the festivities fully got underway, there was the red carpet. While there have been some controversial moments at the ACM Awards, the outfits singers and stars have worn upon arrival have also stirred up some divisive feelings.

One thing is certain — sparkles are in for the red carpet looks of 2025. And the ACM Awards did not disappoint there. Tons of glitter, decals, and twinkling accessories as far as the eye could see. However, this didn't save some from having overly boring outfits or taking the glistening too far. Spandex seems to be making a comeback, there was at least one failed sheer look, and even a few fellas who couldn't quite pull their looks together. Here are ten of the worst red carpet looks for the 2025 ACM Awards.