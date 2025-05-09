The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2025 Academy Of Country Music Awards
Frisco, Texas, was in for a treat on May 8, 2025, when the Academy of Country Music Awards descended upon the small city. Hosted by Reba McEntire and her many wigs, the night was full of glitz, country glamor, and twanging outfits. Boasting a robust setlist of performances from Sugarland, LeAnn Rimes, Backstreet Boys, and more. But, before the festivities fully got underway, there was the red carpet. While there have been some controversial moments at the ACM Awards, the outfits singers and stars have worn upon arrival have also stirred up some divisive feelings.
One thing is certain — sparkles are in for the red carpet looks of 2025. And the ACM Awards did not disappoint there. Tons of glitter, decals, and twinkling accessories as far as the eye could see. However, this didn't save some from having overly boring outfits or taking the glistening too far. Spandex seems to be making a comeback, there was at least one failed sheer look, and even a few fellas who couldn't quite pull their looks together. Here are ten of the worst red carpet looks for the 2025 ACM Awards.
Gabby Barrett wore a gloved graduation gown
Stepping onto the red carpet, a friend of Dolly Parton, Gabby Barrett, was all smiles. The same cannot be said for her outfit. There are certainly things that work here for "The Good Ones" singer — that gorgeous ring that matches the dress, the gold shoes, the dramatic dress slit. However, the single gloved arm is unsettling, to say the least. Plus, the shimmer and color of the dress fabric appear cheap. While the extra spandex stretch can create the perfect curve-hugging moment, the overall look feels like a sultry graduation gown instead of a red carpet smash hit.
LeAnn Rimes washed herself out
While LeAnn Rimes' life today is a far cry from where she started, this look does not do her justice. The silhouette and general sheer cut and vibes of the dress are, in fact, stunning. However, the color the "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer chose, unfortunately, washes her skin tone out. Considering how peachy and dreamy her legs look in the sheer portion of the dress, it's a shame the rest of the fit had the consistency of oatmeal. This dress was so, so close to being a dream. Had she opted for a warmer tone, it would have been perfect.
Morgan Wade opted for frump
Possibly taking some space from her weird friendship with Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade stepped onto the ACM Awards red carpet solo. Unfortunately, Wade could probably have used some advice from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star before leaving the house. The "Fall In Love With Me" singer wore a statement silk jacket but, unfortunately, coupled it with some baggy slacks and overly chunky shoes. The oversized fit of both the jacket and pants gives the look an unkempt vibe. Had Wade been brave enough to rock pants that matched the blazer or even go for a bolder, wider pant leg, this look could have really come together.
Dasha decided to dress as a popcorn ceiling
Anna "Dasha" Novotny stepped out in a tube top dress that was most likely supposed to invoke shimmering diamonds. Unfortunately, the bumpy silver garment worn by the "Even Cowboys Cry" singer felt more reminiscent of a fake tin ceiling. Not learning her lesson from landing on the worst dressed list for the 2024 CMT awards, Dasha not only looked like a textured wall in a cheap motel but also seemed to have failed to properly accessorize for the occasion. Her minimal jewelry and makeup made her overall look less youthful and dewey and more like she simply rolled out of bed to be here.
Jessie James Decker was a sparkling beige
While there's much to know about Jessie James Decker, her look at the 2025 ACM Awards felt a bit off. There's a lot to like here — the shimmering decals, the diagonal design, her perfect tan. However, upon closer inspection, the whole thing seems to fall apart. First of all, beige is no one's friend, and it certainly does not belong on the red carpet. Had this dress been closer to gold or silver, some of the flaws would have been forgivable. Second of all, some of the studs feel as if they were applied with a BeDazzler, which makes the overall look seem like something off the rack from Express circa 2012.
Frankie Jonas was a little too goth and not enough country
The youngest of the Jonas brothers with a nickname he hates, Frankie Jonas, stepped out dressed like a Gen Z interpretation of Johnny Cash. Possibly wanting to be "The Man In Black," Jonas ultimately ended up mixing too many eras together. The slight mullet is at odds with the bolo tie and classic suit jacket. The cuffed slacks and quasi-loafers also feel incongruent with a red carpet look. Ultimately, Jonas looks ready for a night at a trendy wine bar in Austin and not an awards ceremony in Frisco.
Lanie Gardner wanted to be Princess Leia
Lanie Gardner stepped out onto the ACM Awards red carpet looking like an unfinished homage to a "Star Wars" character. Wearing a leather cut-out bodice complete with dangling pieces, she looked more ready for a Renaissance Faire than a red carpet. Much of the look appeared to be hanging on by a thread — literally. Her skirt had an unfinished waistline, and the strap holding up her top appeared to be frayed and ready to break away. Whereas the color matched her skin tone wonderfully, the whole thing still felt like a bad rip-off of a Princess Leia Halloween costume.
Kelsea Ballerini wore her bikini on top of her dress
There is much to love about Kelsea Ballerini's outfit. The virtual host of the 2022 CMT Awards seemed to be following in LeAnn Rimes' footsteps by opting for a semi-sheer beige dress. The tulle at the bottom creates a gorgeous draping effect, and the sparkling yet sheer bodice is really working. However, the bralette on top of her dress is overly distracting. Perhaps she was trying to make her black shoes feel more cohesive, or perhaps she was trying to be modest, but it ended up looking like a reverse "Mean Girls" moment. Ballerini could have always opted for a scarf or jacket had she felt a little too nude.
Lee Ann Womack dressed like a Seussian character
Stepping out onto the red carpet, Lee Ann Womack was playing with some genuine color theory. The dress matching her eyes, matching her ring, perfectly contrasting with her purse, was a legitimate moment. However, the feathery frills on just one side of her garment left her looking like she was wearing a Thneed from "The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss. Had this dress gone in a different direction, it could have been a real hit. The "Buckaroo" singer could have ramped it up with more feathers and more frills. Or, she could have toned it down into a muted caftan. Unfortunately, she ended up in the uncanny valley between.
Brantley Gilbert forgot his boots
Brantley Gilbert, ex-fiance of Jana Kramer, was yet another country music star who almost nailed it on the red carpet. There's a lot of good work this suit is doing. It's tailored well, the pants drape nicely, the jacket fits perfectly, and that pocket square is a lovely touch. Plus, the cut and collar of Gilbert's shirt is stunning — such a great play with shape and form. However, the "Small Town Throwdown" singer forgot one important thing: proper footwear. Sure, he was most likely trying to have his sneakers match his haircut, but neither are truly fitting for the country setting. A good old-fashioned pair of cowboy boots could have really turned this look around.