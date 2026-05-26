'80s Starlet Daryl Hannah & Neil Young's Sizeable Age Gap Has Drawn Attention

Plenty of fans were surprised to find out about Neil Young's marriage to actor Daryl Hannah. Partly because it seemed an odd pairing due to their age gap and other dissimilarities, and partly because of the timing. In August 2014, news broke that the "Old Man" singer was getting divorced from his wife of 36 years, Pegi Young. The following month, Neil's love life was in the headlines again when it was discovered that he was romantically involved with Hannah, and that it was not a new development. "They've been dating for months," a source told People in September 2014. Apparently, the singer was quite smitten with the "Splash" star, who is 15 years his junior. "They've taken no effort to even hide it. He recorded a new album a few weeks ago, and she was on Skype the entire time," the insider said, adding that Neil already referred to Hannah as his "girlfriend." The couple reportedly bonded over their shared interest in environmental activism.

Four years later, Neil tied the knot with Hannah in a private yacht wedding in San Luis Obispo. They had a guest list of only 100 people, and the newlyweds wanted to keep the nuptials under wraps. "Everyone will be asked to leave their phones and cameras at the hotel," a note from the wedding planner read, per Page Six. Neil didn't even confirm his August 2018 marriage to Hannah until several months later.

As a result of the secrecy, some fans didn't find out about the marriage until much later. Some discussed how mismatched the couple seemed. "FYI he's 74 and she's 59," one Redditor wrote in April 2020 about the age disparity. "One is a true artist one is a hollywood type," another commented. Even some of Neil's closest friends expressed his misgivings about the pairing.