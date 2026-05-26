'Thank God My Voice Is Still Working': Scary Health Issues Tom Jones Has Faced

When Tom Jones turned 85 in 2025, he still had the voice that propelled him to superstardom decades ago. A year earlier, he had quipped to the Mirror about that, "Thank G-d." Even so, he certainly has had a number of health issues over the years, one of which stemmed from years of wild dance moves.

Speaking on "Lorraine" in 2018, Jones joked about having had one hip replacement. "I think I just wore it out," he laughed, adding that he'd healed well. "It's like nothing ever happened. When you first get it done, you feel it a little bit. You feel that something's happened there, but now ... right as rain," he said. Unfortunately, a few years later, he would need surgery on his other hip. In a 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, he admitted that despite his surgery being so helpful, by that point, he couldn't get through a full show without feeling the pain on the side that hadn't been replaced. "I can do about four songs without sitting ... I've got an inversion table in my dressing room," he told the outlet.

For the uninitiated, an inversion table is a contraption that allows one to hang upside down, effectively taking the pressure off the joints. "You go upside down for a couple of minutes and then you come up and then you can get on and off that you think, 'Oh, this is great,'" he explained. However, he shared that that was just because things hadn't settled back in again. "It doesn't back down," he said of the pain. A few months later, Jones underwent his second hip replacement surgery, taking to Instagram to share the news with his fans. "Papa has two new hips now!" he joked.