The Diff'rent Strokes Stars And Their Devastating Downfalls

In 1992, Todd Bridges once again got on the wrong side of the law when he was arrested in Burbank for various offenses, including possession of a loaded firearm and the transportation of narcotics. But instead of being sent to prison, the actor was ordered to attend rehab, a development which may well have saved his life.

Bridges had spent years abusing various substances, including cocaine and methamphetamines, following the cancellation of "Diff'rent Strokes." And he also became a pretty fearsome character in his Central Los Angeles neighborhood. "I had a .45-caliber MAC-10 I used to carry on me," he recalled in his memoir "Killing Willis: From Diff'rent Strokes to the Mean Streets to the Life I Always Wanted" (via Oprah.com): "I had a 9 mm, and if I showed you it and it came out of my waistband, you were shot. It was a matter of survival of the fittest."

Bridges also acknowledged how, during this turbulent period, he found himself estranged from his nearest and dearest, once spent 14 days awake bingeing on his drugs of choice, and even became something of a pimp. " I'm not happy saying that I was, but I was," he wrote about the latter. "That's the reality of it. I can't hide behind what I've done wrong, but I can say that everything I did was in the depth of me being loaded." Here are some other child star controversies that completely shook the TV industry.