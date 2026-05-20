Don't Expect A New Face To Replace Anderson Cooper On 60 Minutes

Although Anderson Cooper cited wanting to spend more time with his children as the main reason for ditching "60 Minutes," it's been heavily implied that his exit was at least partially because he just wasn't seeing eye to eye with Bari Weiss, whose editorial practices — including axing an interview covering the treatment of migrants in an El Salvadoran prison — didn't align with his. What reportedly tipped the scales in the end was Cooper's friend, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen, who encouraged him to leave. "Andy absolutely told him it was time," an insider divulged to Rob Shuter, for his Naughty But Nice Substack. "Andy felt Anderson was being squeezed out. Segments were micromanaged. His judgment was second-guessed. It became untenable." Of course, the veteran journalist has plenty to occupy his time even without "60 Minutes."

Despite the many signs that Anderson Cooper had been ready to leave CNN for years, he only renegotiated his contract with the network in December 2025. That shouldn't come as a shock, of course, given that Cooper, who makes millions with CNN, considers his work with the news network his main job. "The whole time I've done pieces for '60 Minutes,' my full-time job has been over at CNN and still is," he shared during the May 17 "60 Minutes" broadcast (via People). "And it's been really challenging to do the kind of work you need to do to have a great 60 Minutes piece." Notably, given what we know now, Cooper continued, "CNN doesn't like it if I take a lot of time off to work on a '60 Minutes' piece, so I've worked mostly for '60 Minutes' on weekends."