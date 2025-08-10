Signs Anderson Cooper Has Been Ready To Leave CNN For Years

Anderson Cooper fans were shocked in early July 2025 when a story emerged that he may be considering leaving CNN after more than two decades. However, taking a step back and looking at everything that went down over the preceding years, the possibility of him exiting isn't all that surprising.

To refresh, in July, sources told the National Enquirer that they believed Cooper was planning his exit from CNN. Far from being an amicable departure, though, the insiders said that there were messy factors contributing to his decision. For one, a source claimed that Cooper was tired of execs trying to hold him responsible for a drop in ratings. In addition to that, another insider claimed that he had been furious when he wasn't chosen to moderate the 2024 CNN presidential debate. All that said, one factor that would probably be a bigger deciding factor in Cooper choosing to leave would be that he no longer feels his workplace aligns with his own values. That was another issue one of National Enquirer's sources hinted at, with the insider saying that Cooper was frustrated by the channel seemingly prioritizing ratings over more balanced debate — a move they said could be summed up by CNN giving Scott Jennings such a big platform. "Scott's allowed to rant and rave, while the rest of them are muzzled. ... People tune in to see what outrageous thing Scott will say next, and the execs love it. Anderson is appalled that they're pandering for viewers this way," the unnamed insider claimed.

Of course, Cooper hasn't said that in his own words — and considering Kaitlan Collins' chumminess with Jennings, it's possible he's friendly with his conservative colleague, too. Even so, those haven't been the only signs Cooper may be looking to bow out.