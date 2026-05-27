The Bold And The Beautiful Co-Star Hunter Tylo Admits To Having An Affair With

Hunter Tylo portrayed Dr. Taylor Hayes for nearly three decades before departing "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2019. While Hayes was blessed with many riveting storylines, the bulk of her arc was tied to her drama with her on-again, off-again husband, Ridge Forrester. Until 2012, Forrester was portrayed by actor Ronn Moss, which means that he and Hunter shared many steamy scenes together over the years. But did their sizzling onscreen heat necessarily mean they were involved in real life? Thanks to Hunter, this isn't a question we have to ponder.

Back in 2014, Hunter discussed how her working relationship with Moss had impacted her marriage to late soap opera star Michael Tylo in the early '90s. "[Michael] was very threatened by Ronn and the chemistry we had on screen — we definitely connected with an intense passion," she admitted to New Idea (via Yahoo! Life). "So I did everything in my power to push Ronn away."

In 2005, things took a turn, however, after both she and Moss had gotten out of their respective marriages. "We were both single, and I guess we finally felt free to show our feelings for each other without the fear of upsetting our spouses," she revealed. "It was around the time Taylor was coming back from the dead and I noticed during all our kissing scenes there was no holding back. Before we had only done stage kisses." Scandalous!