Celebs Who Hid Their Secret Lovers For Years

Savvy stars have always been able to keep secrets with the right level of discretion and a trustworthy circle around them, but ever since paparazzi became a thing in the late 1950s, it has become increasingly difficult. When the tabloid industry exploded in the early-to-mid 2000s — which is when In Touch Weekly, TMZ, and PerezHilton.com were founded (and when Us turned into a weekly gossip magazine) — even more resources went into tracking celebrities' personal lives. And with social media now in the equation, fans almost expect access to celebs' daily experiences and a level of intimacy never before seen.

Alongside the increased attention regarding what celebrities do, say, think, feel, watch, wear, and eat, the long-standing fascination with the love lives of Hollywood stars has also intensified. This is not new — think back to Elizabeth Taylor and her eight marriages — but the internet has only amplified the fascination and increased the amount of information that is available. Those not on the A-list can still court in private with the right approach, but bigger celebrities wishing to hide a romance often have to refrain from going out in public or will resort to tricks like wearing disguises or hiding in boxes to get places unnoticed (as Taylor Swift is known to do to get to the stage unseen at her concerts).

No matter what era of celebrity we are discussing, it is impressive when famous folks are able to keep a relationship under wraps — sometimes for decades. Here are some celebrities who hid their secret lovers from the public for years.