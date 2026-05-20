Bill Rancic Tells TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Their GMA Scandal Was An 'Expensive Mistake'

Almost three years after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach confirmed their relationship was serious, the former "Good Morning America" hosts spoke candidly about how much their cheating scandal cost them. When the couple opened up to Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic on "Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast" on May 19, 2026, they admitted that they mismanaged the early part of their romantic relationship by not releasing statements revealing that they both were in the process of separating from their partners. "Well, it was an expensive mistake. ... Not to get into the business, but you lost everything," Bill said.

Robach agreed and elaborated on what it cost both her and Holmes. "It certainly was! We did, and most importantly, our reputations. And that's almost impossible to get back. It's been very difficult," she told the podcast host. According to Robach, the blowback from the news that the "GMA3" hosts were dating — while still married to other people — came as a surprise. "I didn't think, and TJ didn't think, anybody cared," she added.

Both Holmes and Robach were formally dismissed from ABC News in January 2023 after reports surfaced that the two hosts had been secretly dating. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for the network told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. That was the fallout from a November 2022 Page Six report claiming that Holmes was seen "canoodling" with Robach in May of that year and been dating her for months. After losing their TV gigs in the wake of their dating scandal, Holmes and Robach started a podcast where they openly discussed the ordeal.