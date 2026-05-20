Bill Rancic Tells TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Their GMA Scandal Was An 'Expensive Mistake'
Almost three years after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach confirmed their relationship was serious, the former "Good Morning America" hosts spoke candidly about how much their cheating scandal cost them. When the couple opened up to Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic on "Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast" on May 19, 2026, they admitted that they mismanaged the early part of their romantic relationship by not releasing statements revealing that they both were in the process of separating from their partners. "Well, it was an expensive mistake. ... Not to get into the business, but you lost everything," Bill said.
Robach agreed and elaborated on what it cost both her and Holmes. "It certainly was! We did, and most importantly, our reputations. And that's almost impossible to get back. It's been very difficult," she told the podcast host. According to Robach, the blowback from the news that the "GMA3" hosts were dating — while still married to other people — came as a surprise. "I didn't think, and TJ didn't think, anybody cared," she added.
Both Holmes and Robach were formally dismissed from ABC News in January 2023 after reports surfaced that the two hosts had been secretly dating. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for the network told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. That was the fallout from a November 2022 Page Six report claiming that Holmes was seen "canoodling" with Robach in May of that year and been dating her for months. After losing their TV gigs in the wake of their dating scandal, Holmes and Robach started a podcast where they openly discussed the ordeal.
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach claimed they sacrificed their jobs
Partly in an effort to generate income and partly to show that they were getting serious, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach launched the "Amy & T.J." podcast in December 2023. In the debut episode, the couple spoke about how their romance led to being ousted from "Good Morning America" a year earlier. The former TV personalities doubled down on the claim that they never cheated on their former spouses and were in the process of getting divorced from their respective partners when they started dating each other. Holmes played the victim card and referred to himself and Robach as "the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other" on the podcast. "That is the bottom line, and that is why we are here now," he added. Robach echoed the sentiment that they were simply following their hearts. "Relationships are hard, they're messy, they're not perfect, but we have fought for love, and I can say that I've never been happier," she said.
In another early episode of their eponymously named podcast, the couple discussed how difficult it was to be fired from ABC News. "I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you. ... But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us," Robach tearfully told Holmes in January 2024.
A couple of years later, the pair announced they were getting married. Unsurprisingly, due to their unceremonious dismissals from ABC, they had not stayed on good terms with former co-workers. "They're planning on only inviting their closest friends and family, around 50 to 60 guests. They're not inviting anyone from GMA as of now," a source told Us Weekly of their wedding plans in January 2026.