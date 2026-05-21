CBS News' Norah O'Donnell Goes Without Makeup From Hospital Bed To Share Health Update

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell usually faces the public after spending a few minutes in a makeup chair, but she just bared her unmade face for a very important reason. On May 20, 2026, O'Donnell posted a head-turning, unfiltered photo of herself from a hospital bed to remind her fans of the importance of colonoscopies. "Not exactly a glamorous post... but an important one," she wrote on Instagram. "I got a colonoscopy — and I'm so glad I did," she continued, adding, "Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and cases are rising, even in younger adults."

O'Donnell spent the rest of the post urging her followers to schedule their own colonoscopy, which is the only way to catch colorectal cancer in the early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, Stage 0 cancer is usually treated through surgery alone, sometimes during the colonoscopy itself. However, treatment gets more complicated and aggressive as the cancer progresses towards Stage 4, which has a significantly higher mortality rate.

There are about 109,000 new cases of colon cancer (and roughly 50,000 new cases of rectal cancer) in the United States each year. Given these stats, it's great that the CBS correspondent is using her Instagram platform, which reaches 285,000 fans, to raise awareness about ways to catch and treat such a serious health issue. However, it's not like she hasn't been doing this for years.