The Most Tragic Details About CBS News Anchor Norah O'Donnell's Life

Norah O'Donnell is an award-winning anchor with an impressive net worth to boot, but that doesn't mean she hasn't faced difficult moments. On the contrary, between anxiety brought on by a lack of work-life balance, a devastating diagnosis, and criticism from colleagues, O'Donnell has faced many ups and downs over the years.

We'll start with O'Donnell's melanoma diagnosis in late 2016. The journalist first revealed that she'd been diagnosed with skin cancer in an Instagram post the following May, admitting in the caption that the news had "really scared the hell out of me." In an appearance on "CBS This Morning," she went into more detail, explaining that she'd gotten an urgent email from her doctor the day after Thanksgiving in 2016. O'Donnell said she told her parents about the email, and they assumed it was probably basal cell carcinoma, which several family members had been diagnosed with in the past. Devastatingly, though, when O'Donnell spoke to her doctor, she learned that it was melanoma, and that she'd need surgery as soon as possible.

A few years later, O'Donnell spoke to NIH Medline Plus Magazine about the day she'd been diagnosed and revealed, "I admit, the first thing I did was cry." O'Donnell added that it was one of the most frightening moments of her life. "My diagnosis was the first time I confronted my own mortality. I think it was the first time my children did as well," she said. Of course, O'Donnell survived her diagnosis and has continued to enjoy spending time outdoors (albeit with a lot of sunscreen and protective clothing). Far from hiding her scary diagnosis, she's also used the experience to remind others to protect themselves and go for regular check-ups, telling NIH Medline Plus Magazine the oft-quoted (and true) saying, "Early detection saves lives."