The Rampant Tom Jones And Priscilla Presley Romance Rumors, Explained

Both Tom Jones and Priscilla Presley are music industry icons, he as a legendary musician, and she as the former wife of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, so when the two of them were spotted hanging out a year after Tom's beloved wife passed away, it's no surprise the rumor mill began doing its thing. However, it seems the two really are just good friends.

The romance rumors surrounding Tom and Priscilla began in early February 2017. It was just under a year after his longtime wife, Linda Jones, had passed away, and with Priscilla having lost her own ex-husband, Elvis Presley, so many decades prior, many believed that the two were an ideal match when they were seen out together in London. More than being seen together, though, an anonymous source began making bold claims about the nature of their relationship to the press. "Tom and Priscilla are courting. There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well," the insider told The Sun. Of course, Tom was asked about it, and it's not clear if he'd stressed the word "friends" in his response, or whether he was intentionally vague about his relationship with Priscilla. Either way, he told The Sun, "We have been friends for a long time. She's a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together."

Unfortunately for those who got all shook up about the possibility that Priscilla was Tom's, ahem, sex bomb, a spokesperson for him shot down the rumors soon after. Speaking to People, the rep explained, "Priscilla Presley and Tom have known each other for many, many years. ... They are part of a wider social group that occasionally meet up for an evening out. There is no more to the story than that." Ah, well.