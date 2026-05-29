The Real Reason Marie Osmond Is Never Seen Without Makeup On

Don't think you've ever seen Marie Osmond with full glam? You're not imagining it: the former "The Talk" panelist is rarely, if ever, seen with a bare face, and as she explained in a 2016 Facebook post, that was because of something her mom told her years ago.

"My mother told me at a young age 'Marie never leave the house without lipstick!'" the singer penned, alongside a meme of a monkey with the caption, "On a bad hair day there is always lipstick." Slightly antiquated advice? Maybe, but it's safe to say the former child star didn't have a problem with it. After all, in an Instagram post several years later, she shared a makeup transformation of herself into Marilyn Monroe. That came with the caption, "I love the art of makeup and how it can transform your face. Well ... I took it even further to become another face." Marie even has an Instagram Stories Highlight on some of those transformations, and as she gushed in a caption of one of the videos saved to it (which saw her use glam to channel her inner Dolly Parton), "Makeup is my hobby."

Marie has also gushed about playing around with makeup with none other than Cher. "She taught me some makeup tips," she recalled in an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," sharing that she'd learned to pop glitter on her lipstick from the music icon. The same day, she took to Instagram to share snaps of one of their hangouts. "I mentioned I'd post photos of Cher with me after our shows in Vegas, having fun with both of our loves ... makeup!!!" she captioned the carousel. Marie has gone through some serious tragedy in her life, but it's safe to say her mom telling her to always wear lipstick doesn't fall into that category!